Tourism Professionals Call for the Reopening of the School of Tourism Professions in Crete

The School of Tourism Professions has operated as a Vocational Education and Training institution (IEK) since 2014 and has been non-operational since the 2021 earthquake damaged its building.

Local tourism authorities call for the institute’s restoration and reopening.

Ongoing issues include cramped and inadequate student conditions, impacting their learning environment.

Proposals highlight returning the institute to its former prestige while preserving its public character.

For nearly a decade, the School of Tourism Professions in Crete (functioning as an IEK – Vocational Education and Training institution) was a pivotal educational centre emblematic of Cretan hospitality. Initially housed in the former “Helios” hotel, this institution carved a niche by furnishing the tourism sector’s future experts and chefs with vital skills. The “Helios” building suffered significant structural damage during the seismic activity in 2021, leading to the college’s displacement.

Despite commitments from authorities, including statements from Olga Kefalogianni, the Tourism Minister, the institute remains inoperative following the earthquake that rendered its structure unsuitable. Before these events, the institute faced the challenges of squeezing students into limited space, which strained the learning experience. Relocation to alternative venues, including ELMEPA classrooms, has not alleviated these constraints, leaving the learners’ needs only partially addressed.

Voices for Revitalization

The call for reviving the institution echoes across the tourism community, NeaKriti reported on Monday. Deputy Kostas Kefalogiannis underscored its necessity, appealing for immediate action to repair and reopen the facility. Echoing this sentiment, Nikos Kokolakakis, from the Hotel Workers’ Union, emphasized restoring the academy to revitalized operations under public oversight. Kokolakakis highlighted the institution’s historical role in producing skilled professionals essential for elevating service quality within the sector.

Kefalogiannis appealed to the Ministry of Tourism for:

A timeline for the necessary repairs on the hotel building.

Clarifications on when the students can return to their esteemed campus.

Insights into the future utilization plans for the building post-restoration.

He passionately argued that letting the hotel fall further into decay would be a disservice to its historical significance and potential contribution to Greece’s tourism education. The current temporary solution—housing students in Hellenic Mediterranean University (ELMEPA) rooms and rented spaces—serves only as a stopgap measure.

Educators and tourism leaders stress the economic benefits of well-trained personnel, who contribute significantly to the tourism industry’s efficacy and productivity. This preparation fosters career advancement through improved salaries and fortifies the infrastructure of the tourism economy at large.

Advocacy from Senior Tourism Roles

Prominent figures such as George Pelekanakis, head of the National Hotel Managers’ Federation, lament the delays in restoring the school. He pointed out the unmet commitments from past and present tourism ministers regarding the institution’s operational status. There’s a looming demand for education paths that ensure a well-equipped workforce in Cretan hotels.

Nikos Chalkiadakis, leader of the Heraklion Hoteliers Association, stressed the urgency of getting the institution up and running. As a major tourist hub, Heraklion has a significant and unceasing demand for trained personnel.

A Rich Legacy at Stake

The institute holds a storied legacy in grooming hospitality professionals. Over the years, its alumni have left a remarkable impact across the tourism sector. The academy’s present condition starkly contrasts its illustrious history, with former students recalling its vibrant past with fond memories.

Discrimination in admissions has ensured that the institute maintains high standards, attracting students through specific qualifications and assessments. The education format emphasizes practical experience, aligning closely with industry expectations and filling critical workforce voids.

Restoring the School of Tourism Professions is more than just fixing a building; it’s a reclamation of its educational heritage and a step towards sustaining the tourism industry’s robust growth in Greece.