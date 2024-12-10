Will a School of Tourism Return to Xenia Ilios Hotel in 2025?

The historic School of Tourism building in Crete, housed in the former “Xenia Ilios” Hotel in Kokkini Hani, is set for restoration—or so it seems. Tourism Minister Olga Kefalogianni recently informed New Democracy MP for Heraklion, Konstantinos Kefalogiannis, about the Ministry’s plan. According to her, funds will be allocated and resources redistributed to fully restore the building of the Higher Vocational Training School (SAEK) Crete, which currently operates in classrooms on loan from the Hellenic Mediterranean University (EL.ME.PA.). But can this project meet its promises?

A Functional Tourism School?

The once-functional hub for tourism education stands abandoned. Tourism professionals pitched a solution: let them handle the building’s renovation, provided it remains a Tourism School. Under this proposal, the school would retain its role as a centre for training the island’s future tourism workforce.

Olga Kefalogianni revealed another option on the table: additional solutions are being evaluated to maximize the building’s use, yet she didn’t reveal the nature of these solutions. Regardless of what is chosen, Kefalogianni assured there would be no delays in the educational facility’s operation. Any decision, she claimed, would bring visible results within a year.

But isn’t this timeline suspiciously tight? Should the public start preparing for a repeat cycle of missed deadlines—or worse, a plan discarded altogether because it is “unfeasible”? Also, for a government that’s “committed” to vocational education, veiled comments about parallel options feel… suspiciously vague.

Key Announcements from Officials: What We Know So Far

Allocation of Funds: The Tourism Ministry plans to reassign resources to begin restoration.

The Tourism Ministry plans to reassign resources to begin restoration. Alternate Solutions: In addition to the professional proposal for renovation, the Ministry is exploring other uses for the building to maximize its functionality.

In addition to the professional proposal for renovation, the Ministry is exploring other uses for the building to maximize its functionality. Timeline : Results to be visible “next year.” Whatever that means.

: Results to be visible “next year.” Whatever that means. Functionality Goal: Keep it a tourism school, but it is unclear if this complements or duplicates existing institutions.

Complete Program Details: Promises vs. Practicality

Minister Kefalogianni stated, “The Ministry will ensure the uninterrupted operation of the training school while strengthening its role in Crete’s growth.” The plan includes:

Full restoration and structural safety checks.

Maintaining the building’s identity as a Tourism School.

Collaboration with the hospitality sector to reimagine its functionality.

“This government shows its commitment to upgrading the country’s tourism education,” she added.

MP Konstantinos Kefalogiannis expressed his gratitude to the minister, saying, “I warmly thank Minister Olga Kefalogianni for addressing our community’s need to restore and utilize this historic structure. As told, we’re in the final stages of identifying the best solution. By next year, Crete will see renewed hope for tourism education.”

One looming issue that the government seems to tiptoe around: Crete already boasts the Higher School of Tourism Education in Agios Nikolaos (Anoteri Sholi Touristikis Ekpedefsis Kritis—A.S.T.E.A.N.). So let’s get this straight—how many tourism schools does one island need? The statement by Kefalogiannis piles on buzzwords about “continuous government dedication” to strengthening tourism as “a pillar of the national economy.” But how does adding another tourism school—with hardly any details about differentiation from A.S.T.E.A.N.—actually advance sustainable tourism education on the island?

By next year, these promises will either transform this narrative or confirm growing fears about empty commitments. Will Crete’s local talent finally get the tools they need to lead? Or will another year pass with more renovation discussions and zero progress?

Students and future tourism professionals may want answers now—not vague reassurances.