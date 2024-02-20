Upscale Glamping at the New Savannah Sunset Resort and Spa

Six Flags Great Adventure Resort revealed the grand opening of Savannah Sunset Resort and Spa, inviting guests starting June 14. Reservations are now available for the new upscale glamping adventure in the centre of the 350-acre Six Flags Wild Safari, where you can find over 1,200 animals. This exclusive resort guarantees an unforgettable, top-notch experience for those searching for a luxurious getaway.

Discover the standout features of the Savannah Sunset Resort and Spa:

Visitors will experience a unique resort destination where every aspect has been carefully designed to provide a peaceful and exciting retreat. When visitors arrive, they will experience a warm welcome and personalized attention, ensuring no detail is missed.

Upscale accommodations in a luxury resort featuring 20 glamping suites of different sizes, accommodating two to six guests. Every suite is meticulously crafted to offer the highest level of comfort and elegance, complete with top-notch facilities.

in a luxury resort featuring 20 glamping suites of different sizes, accommodating two to six guests. Every suite is meticulously crafted to offer the highest level of comfort and elegance, complete with top-notch facilities. Unrivalled perspectives and exclusive opportunities : Guests have the freedom to tailor their experience to their preferences, unwind with panoramic views from their suite, engage in up-close animal interactions, or discover the nearby attractions of Six Flags Great Adventure Theme Park and Hurricane Harbor Water Park, all while making unforgettable memories.

: Guests have the freedom to tailor their experience to their preferences, unwind with panoramic views from their suite, engage in up-close animal interactions, or discover the nearby attractions of Six Flags Great Adventure Theme Park and Hurricane Harbor Water Park, all while making unforgettable memories. Exclusive perks include a unique giraffe feeding experience, daily breakfast, and access to all 3 Six Flags Great Adventure Resort parks with multi-park passes.

a unique giraffe feeding experience, daily breakfast, and access to all 3 Six Flags Great Adventure Resort parks with multi-park passes. Exclusive dining: Guests will enjoy a luxurious culinary experience with specially selected items to elevate the glamping adventure.

Guests will enjoy a luxurious culinary experience with specially selected items to elevate the glamping adventure. Spa services : Visitors can revitalize their senses at the Savannah Sunset Spa, offering holistic treatments by skilled therapists to enhance relaxation and well-being.

: Visitors can revitalize their senses at the Savannah Sunset Spa, offering holistic treatments by skilled therapists to enhance relaxation and well-being. Event spaces: Perfect for intimate gatherings ranging from weddings to corporate retreats, Savannah Sunset Resort and Spa provides a flexible event space with breathtaking views and exceptional service to ensure each event is memorable.

Visit https://www.sixflags.com/savannahsunset to reserve your spot for this one-of-a-kind luxurious safari overnight experience in the United States.