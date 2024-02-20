Ierapetra: Uproar Over Demolition of Illegal Beach Structures

An uproar has erupted in Ierapetra, as the demolition of unauthorized constructions on the beachfront was set to commence today, Creta24 reports.

The contractor is prepared to begin carrying out 52 demolition protocols issued earlier this year for various beach structures, including shops and tavernas. However, the shopkeepers are requesting an extension of time and organizing a mobilization at the Venetian Fort Kales to stop the machines from beginning the demolitions.

On Tuesday morning, two MAT cells were in Ierapetra to oversee all activities.

During the recent meeting of the Ierapetra Municipal Council, it was unanimously agreed to take all necessary actions to prevent any demolitions from taking place soon. In line with the resolution, a request has been made to suspend the process until October 31. This will allow all legal procedures to move forward, ultimately leading to the approval of the coastal front regeneration study, securing financing, and establishing a clear project implementation timeline.

The mayor of Ierapetra urged the city’s residents to participate in today’s protest in a peaceful manner to support the extension of the demolition of the city’s beachfront until October 2024. He expressed his commitment to assisting and backing the city’s entrepreneurs in every possible manner.

Chryssa Hatzimarkakis, a member of the faction “Ierapetra New Process” and former deputy mayor, mentioned that the contractor will likely not proceed with demolitions today because of the people at the Kales fortress.

While the results of today’s protest are still pending, there’s a high likelihood that the illegal beachfront structures in Ierapetra will last another tourist season.