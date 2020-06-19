Santorini Will Set Up First-Ever DMO in Greece

Pin 0 Shares

This week, the South Aegean Region Governor George Hadzimarkos announced the establishment of the first-ever Greek DMO (Destination Management Organization) for Santorini. At an event alongside Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Hadzimarkos said the DMO aimed to “safeguard the pillar that supports our islands’ economy.”

And while Santorini is not the actual pillar that holds up the sky, that distinction was set by the ancient Egyptians when they described Mt. Ida on Crete (Keftiu) the island is the iconic hub most identifiable to tourists worldwide. In all seriousness, Mr. Hadzimarkos was referring to the economy as the “pillar” that supports the Greek isles.

According to the news, the DMO will be set up with the support of the tourism ministry, the South Aegean Region, the Santorini Municipality, the Santorini Hoteliers Association (SHA), the island’s Chamber of Commerce, and the Union of Boatmen (SUB).

Hadzimarkos, Santorini Mayor Antonis Sigalas, SHA President Antonis Iliopoulos, Chamber chief Nikos Nomikos, and SUB head Nikos Kanakaris will reportedly draw up and present the DMO’s structure and operational plan in the coming weeks.

Hadzimarkos made the announced in the presence of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the event where the Greek leader officially re-opened of Greece to tourism in the wake of Covid-19.

Source: GTP