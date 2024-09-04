Santorini Implements New Tourist Regulations

Greece witnesses increased tension due to upcoming changes in Santorini

Santorini enforces rules to protect traditional sites and limit overtourism

Environment Ministry drafts law targeting new construction in caldera

Santorini, renowned for its stunning views and classic architecture, grapples with regulating the inflow of tourists. To counter overtourism and preserve its charm, the island plans to introduce new regulatory measures. The Environment Ministry is spearheading these efforts by proposing legislation that demands rigorous building restrictions in the well-known caldera area. This initiative has stirred debate among local business owners and residents, as the proposed regulations might limit growth opportunities.

Impact of Proposed Regulations on Local Development

The draft law, currently open for public feedback, aims to restrict further construction in critical parts of Santorini and Therasia. It includes a freeze on building expansions, swimming pools, and entirely new structures. These measures come in response to natural concerns, particularly after an April landslide highlighted the instability of the caldera slopes. The regulations strive to protect Santorini’s delicate landscape while balancing the island’s economic needs. As Santorini navigates these challenges, the world watches to see how this balance will be achieved.