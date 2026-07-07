Lefteris Kavvidas, 11, caught 162 silver-cheeked toadfish (Lagocephalus sceleratus) in Kastellorizo to win first place in a local fishing competition.

He learned to fish from his grandfather and describes the unique “up-and-down” pull of the toxic pufferfish on the line.

The young angler aims to surpass his current record of 162 fish in future competitions.

A Prodigy Takes on the Invasive Species

In the remote island community of Kastellorizo, where options for entertainment are limited, 11-year-old Lefteris Kavvidas has found his calling at the end of a fishing rod. Taught by his grandfather from a very young age, Lefteris has developed a skill set that rivals adults twice his age. His expertise was put to the test during a recent fishing competition focused on removing the invasive silver-cheeked toadfish (Lagocephalus sceleratus), also known locally as lagokefalos. While he initially approached the contest casually, he quickly shifted into high gear, ultimately securing first place with a massive haul of 162 fish.

Reading the Line Like a Veteran

Despite his youth, Lefteris possesses an intuitive understanding of marine behavior. He explained to ERT News that the silver-cheeked toadfish has a distinct signature on the fishing line compared to other species. “You feel it pulling up and down and stretching continuously,” he described. This specific sensation allows him to identify the catch before it even breaks the surface. On the very first day of the competition alone, he landed 76 of these toxic invaders, setting a pace that proved impossible for other competitors to match.

Lefteris’s victory is more than just a personal achievement; it represents a practical contribution to managing one of the Mediterranean’s most problematic invasive species. When asked about his performance, the young angler remained humble yet ambitious. With a smile, he declared his intention to beat his own benchmark: “I believe I will pass the record of 162 again. I might even go higher.” For now, he stands as Kastellorizo’s youngest champion in the ongoing battle against the pufferfish invasion.