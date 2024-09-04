AIA: New Off-Airport Check-In Service

Service Inception: Commences September 7, 2024.

The Athens International Airport Eleftherios Venizelos (IATA: ATH, ICAO: LGAV) – AIA – is enhancing its services by introducing an off-airport check-in system specifically for cruise passengers beginning September 7, 2024. This initiative is designed to optimize the journey for those arriving or departing via flights, ensuring a smoother transition through Athens.

This innovative service establishes a direct connection between the airport and Piraeus Cruise Terminal, thanks to a collaboration with ground service partners Skyserv and Swissport Greece and backing from the Piraeus Port Authority. The service promises to expedite check-in procedures, allowing passengers who travel by cruise to plan their time more effectively in Athens and reach subsequent destinations without hassle.

Enhancing the Passenger Experience

As part of this service, on chosen departure days, cruise passengers will benefit from indulging in brief excursions around Attica or within the bustling heart of Athens. Once in Athens, passengers board a convenient shuttle to their cruise vessels. Simultaneously, Skyserv and Swissport Greece handle luggage, utilizing trucks to manoeuvre bags seamlessly to aircraft staging areas.

For those departing Greece on flights, boarding passes will be conveniently provided when leaving the cruise ship. Passengers will find their identified luggage transported directly from Piraeus to the airport by truck. Before being loaded onto departing aircraft, it will undergo mandatory security checks.