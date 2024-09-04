Heraklion Port: 2024, Record Year for Cruise Tourism

Heraklion Port anticipates an exceptional year for the cruise industry in 2024.

Between January and August 2024, the port recorded 348,249 cruise passengers.

July and August 2024 saw 39 and 35 cruise ship arrivals, respectively.

Passenger numbers increased dramatically compared to the same period in 2023.

The year-to-date increase in passenger arrivals is nearly 49%.

German, American, British, Spanish, and Italian tourists lead the visitor demographic.

2024 is pivotal for Heraklion Port’s cruise industry, with the port hitting unprecedented passenger arrival figures. The consistent uptick in the number of cruise ships docking here highlights the trust placed by top cruise lines, elevating Heraklion to a top-tier cruise tourism hub.

Data reveals a remarkable rise in cruise passenger numbers from January to August 2024, reaching 348,249, compared to 233,783 in the same period of 2023. This growth trend demonstrates Heraklion’s thriving popularity and strategic importance in Mediterranean cruise itineraries.

Heraklion Port Monthly Growth Highlights

In July 2024, 39 cruise ships brought 91,615 passengers to Heraklion, while August saw 35 arrivals, ferrying 89,863 passengers. When juxtaposed with July and August 2023, which recorded 31 ships with 50,245 passengers and 25 ships with 49,114 passengers, respectively, there is a substantial growth of 82.34% and 82.97%.

Overall, from January to the end of August 2024, Heraklion Port managed 171 cruise arrivals, accounting for 348,249 passengers, versus 150 arrivals with 233,783 passengers in 2023, culminating in a passenger increase of 48.96%.

A Diverse International Visitor Base

Regarding nationality, German visitors topped the list of cruise passengers visiting Heraklion in 2024, followed by Americans, British, Spaniards, and Italians. This diverse international mix reflects Heraklion’s appeal across various global markets.

Current trends suggest that Heraklion’s upward trajectory is expected to continue, with even more cruise ship arrivals and passengers anticipated by year’s end. This progress cements Heraklion’s status as a major entry point for tourists in Greece, contributing significantly to the local economy.