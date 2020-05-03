Santorini Should Be Jealous of Saturday’s Crete Sunset

Pin 0 Shares

Tomorrow Greek authorities will lift many of the restrictions put in place to combat the spread of the coronavirus. Citizens here in Heraklion are jubilant in anticipation. Crete and Greece have been spared the staggering death toll many other European states suffered. And somehow, yesterday’s sunset makes more concrete the hope and positivity the Cretans have exhibited these long weeks in lockdown. I thought I would share with you, what we pray is the sunset on COVID-19.

The Instagram capture below is from Cretan photographer Giorgos Trivizadakis, who lives in Heraklion.

The next Instagram is from user alfakapa___, who is from Chania, Crete’s most photographed coastal town. The athlete and outdoorsman has captured the spirit of this story, looking out over Chania port toward the setting sun.

Kissamos is one of my favorite places. Strangely, the seaside town in the far west of Crete has never gained the popularity of some other villages. Nearby Balos Lagoon gets its fair share of tourists, but somehow this picturesque place seems to have been forgotten by time. The sunset Instagram below from instakissamos reveal the mysterious charm of the place at sunset.

One of our favorite places is forbidden Theoudora Island off the coast of Platanias near Chania. This Instagram capture by user v3silik7 is taken from high up at Kalathas, on the Akrotiri Peninsula.

A jewel of Crete’s south coast, Ierapetra is Europe’s southernmost town. The Instagram share below from amazing photographer Manos Garefalakis reveals the wild beauty that surrounds this lesser know Cretan port.

The island of Crete is not all about seascapes. The share from Irene Buliopulu below reminds us of the mystic mountains, the hidden plateaus where shepherds have raised livestock for thousands of years. It’s fitting to end this photo journey with the sun going down on the richness only Cretans truly understand, with the promise of tomorrow lighting the corners of our dreams.