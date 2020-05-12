Heatwave Hits This Week for Crete and Southern Greece

Pin 17 Shares

Get ready, this week Greece and most of southern Europe expect the first summer heatwave to arrive via warm air masses from Africa.

Meteorologists at the National Observatory of Athens (NOA) weather service meteo.gr said Sunday, temperatures could reach or even surpass an unseasonal 35C in central and southern parts of Greece in the coming days.

Highs are expected to reach 32-34 degrees Celsius in Thessaly, Eastern central Greece, and the Peloponnese, while in areas of Northern Crete, the mercury will reach 34 and local 36-38 degrees Celsius.

Crete is currently experiencing the highest temperatures

The map above shows the distribution of maximum temperature at midday on Tuesday hird 12/05, while marked and the areas of the country where they are expected to be higher.

Meteorologists say there is a likelihood of increased concentrations of North African dust from the Sahara in the atmosphere, and it is likely that there will be a restriction of visibility mainly in the central and south where they are expected the largest concentrations of.