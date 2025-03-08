Santorini Is a Global Travel Icon

Represented by esteemed municipal leaders and tourism advocates.

Enchanted Encounters: Santorini’s Place on the World Stage

In the throes of March, from the 4th to the 6th, the German capital became a theater for the world’s most illustrious destinations at ITB Berlin 2025. Among the bustling halls where over 5,800 exhibitors from 170 nations converged, Santorini emerged as a poetic melody amidst the clamor—a story told through the representation of the Municipality of Thira. Gracefully led by Georgia Nomikou, Chair of the Municipal Council and Tourism Committee, alongside distinguished delegates Manolis Kafieris and Loukas Bellonias, the island’s story unfolded in whispers of volcanic landscapes, azure seas, and eternal sunsets.

Here, the rhythms of commerce yielded to a deeper cadence—one that spoke not of transactions but of transcendent moments. Souls wandered to the booth where Santorini lay unrolled like a dream, drawn by tales of history housed within volcanic strata and beauty intertwined with human endeavor. A series of meetings brought the island’s unparalleled essence into conversation with leaders and visionaries from across tourism industries.

On the exhibition’s second day, notes of Santorini filled not just imaginations but plates, as the island stood alongside Thessaly, the Peloponnese, and Karpathos in a gastronomic celebration at the Hellenic Tourism Organization’s pavilion. With precision and elegance, Ms. Nomikou presented not merely dishes but fragments of identity: the sunlit warmth of fava beans, the delicate zest of tomato fritters, and the golden embrace of Assyrtiko wine. Each flavor invited the assembled journalists and attendees to taste the spirit of a land shaped by fire and sea.