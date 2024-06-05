Sani Asterias Beachfront Residential Suites Opening on June 21, 2024

This summer, Sani Resort introduces a new chapter for Sani Asterias (Halkidiki), inviting guests to savour summer memories with exquisitely crafted experiences in the stunning 1,000-acre eco-reserve: the new Sani Asterias Beachfront Residential Suites, debuting on June 21st. You can already book your suite; however, hurry, as they are going fast.

This new residential concept integrates nature with indoor and outdoor living in an opulent setting, just steps from the pristine blue-flagged beach of Sani Asterias. The suites offer direct beach access, expansive indoor and outdoor spaces with views of the Aegean Sea, and private infinity pools, all paired with the welcoming feel of luxe in-suite amenities.

Drawing inspiration from sleek modern architectural styles and natural stone surroundings, the new Beachfront Residential Suites blend Sani’s exquisite natural environment with refined interiors.

Indoor and outdoor spaces flow seamlessly, creating perfect expanses for relaxing with loved ones, enjoying privacy, and enjoying bespoke service. The redesigned residences offer special perks and amenities for the most discerning guests, including wine fridges, home cinemas, pillow menus, and in-room beauty treatments. Each new residence provides a sanctuary of ultimate privacy and stunning views.

Launch of the new global “Crafting Memories” Campaign

Sani Resort, a beacon of exceptional hospitality for over half a century, is dedicated to transforming your unique stories into cherished memories. The “Crafting Memories” campaign is a testament to our commitment, inviting you to immerse in nature’s symphony, reconnect with loved ones, and nurture your adventurous spirit in the serene setting of Sani. Through personalized, authentic experiences, from world-class gastronomy and sports to cultural events and well-being activities, we invite you to embark on a more mindful and meaningful holiday in 2024.

World-Class Academies and the Great Outdoors

Sani Resort’s lush eco-reserve provides an ideal setting for outdoor pursuits, and the resort is pleased to announce the continuation of its partnerships with world-class brands, such as the Rafa Nadal Tennis Center, the Bear Grylls Survival Academy, and the Chelsea FC Football Academy. Following an exciting year, with tennis legend Rafa Nadal himself visiting the Rafa Nadal Tennis Center, guests can expect even more in 2024. Visits from renowned tennis and football players will continue, with the 2024 lineup to be announced soon. Toni Nadal, Carlos Moya, Bear Grylls, and Ashley Cole are some notable figures participating in the Academies.

Family Offerings

Families travelling with children will find new, updated baby and kids’ menus across all restaurants designed by Annabel Karmel MBE and a specially curated kids’ buffet exclusively at Porto Sani. For those with newborns, Carol Mae Baby Consulting will provide the best tips and advice for a smooth holiday experience. At the same time, parents with toddlers can relax on the beach thanks to the complimentary Babewatch beach service, available for 30 minutes. With three Sani kids’ clubs, a teens club, the family splash pool, and the Tree Top Experience, young Sani guests will enjoy their special holiday moments.