Crete Tourists in 2024 May Leave Fully Baked

Crete’s burning hot already, and it’s just June. According to the National Observatory of Athens (meteo.gr), the first ten days of June have broken all temperature records at various locations around Greece. Earlier this week on Crete, high temperatures shot past 40 C at Gortyna near Heraklion (41.5C), Plota of Heraklion (41.3C), and 41.3C in the village of Lindos.

Crete, one of the world’s top tourist destinations, is already suffering from overtourism, water shortages, and overdevelopment. Back in 2023, hundreds of fires broke out in Greece, and the summer season for 2024 bears a foreboding. This report via The Times is helpful information for those visiting Greece this Summer. Theodoros Kolydas, the chief meteorologist and Director of the National Meteorological Center, shared the following post on “X” moments ago.

🎯 ΠΡΟΣΚΑΙΡΗ Η ΠΤΩΣΗ ΤΗΣ ΘΕΡΜΟΚΡΑΣΙΑΣ- ΕΡΧΕΤΑΙ NEO KYMA ΖΕΣΤΗΣ ΑΠΟ ΒΔΟΜΑΔΑ.

✅H πτώση της θερμοκρασίας από την Πέμπτη θα είναι βραχεία , καθώς θα ακολουθήσει νέο κύμα ανόδου από την Κυριακή. Το νέο κύμα ζέστης θα κρατήσει τουλάχιστον έως και τα μέσα της ερχόμενης εβδομάδος.… pic.twitter.com/n5Kol8zLXt — Theodoros Kolydas (@KolydasT) June 5, 2024 The forecast for next week calls for more blazing temperatures for Crete and other Greek islands.

The meteorologist says a short cooling phase this week will end by Sunday when blazing Crete temperatures will start again. For Greece’s biggest island, the downside for many vacationers and businesses will be bigger bills, water shortages, and bad experiences when all is said and done.