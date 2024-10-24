Discovery of a 6th-Century Basilica in Oreoi, Evia

An ancient basilica has been unearthed in Oreoi, northern Evia.

The excavation occurred during infrastructure development for sewage works.

The basilica dates back to the 6th century AD.

It offers valuable insights into early Byzantine architecture in the region.

In the summer of 2024, significant archaeological findings emerged during the “Completion of Sewage Network and Wastewater Treatment Plant” project in the greater Istiaia area. While upgrading the infrastructure near the Oreoi settlement and castle, the discovery of foundational walls forming an arch on plan captivated researchers.

On diving deeper into the site, they revealed parts of an early Byzantine basilica adorned with a tiled floor, its walls made of rudimentary stones, ceramics, and clay with an outer layer of fine plaster.

6th-Century Basilica’s Architectural Details

Two massive piers anchor the arch, enhancing the basilica’s architecture. Steps extend into the interior, and notable artefacts, including iron crosses and a bronze chandelier hoop, add context to the historical setting.

The basilica enriches the historian’s understanding of the ecclesiastical landscape of its time. Previous findings in the region comprised mainly ecclesiastical sculptures, some embedded in modern churches. The newly discovered basilica’s position suggests it once stood within a larger public structure, possibly an older basilica. Future excavations will clarify its relationship with adjacent structures.

The Ministry emphasized the site’s pivotal role in adding depth to the region’s early Christian history, illustrating a period when the diocese of Oreoi, along with four others, fell under the jurisdiction of the Corinth metropolis. This exciting discovery marks a significant contribution to the tapestry of Evia’s historical and cultural understanding.