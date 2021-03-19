Ryanair Plays the Odds: Adds New Connections to Greek Islands in 2021

Pin 0 Shares

News from budget airline Ryanair compliments Greece’s somewhat controversial tourism reopening campaigning. The low-cost airline, mindful that Covid restrictions change regularly, has announced three new connections to Greek islands of Mykonos, Rhodes and Skiathos in 2021.

According to the news, Ryanair announced three new routes and extra flights on a further five routes between the UK and Greece for this summer, all starting from 1st July. The news comes at a time when the UK has pushed back the coronavirus via an intensive vaccination campaign.

UK travelers will be the most coveted guests internationally, because of this, and the airline is reacting to this. But in Greece, COVID-19 is still flourishing, and the vaccine program there is sluggish, at best. Greece’s Tourism Minister Harry Theoharis just arrived in Romania to promote travel to Greece there. Theoharis had just passed along a message at the Russian tourist exhibition MITT 2021 held on March 16-18 in Moscow, via the GNTO head in Russia Polykarpos Efstathiou. Meanwhile, back home, record COVID cases are being recorded.

In leu of such circumstances, Ryanair is now allowing up to two free flight date changes on all bookings should plans change. Customers can now book flights for a well-deserved break knowing that if they need to postpone or change their travel dates, they can do so with a ‘Zero Change Fee’ until the end of October 2021.