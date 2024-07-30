Ryanair Fights Unjustified Athens Airport Fee Hike

Ryanair lodges formal appeal against airport tariff increases

Urges Greek government and HCAA to ensure tax savings benefit passengers

Highlights the economic impact on Greek tourism and connectivity

Urges fair implementation of reduced aviation taxes

Ryanair has officially appealed to the Hellenic Civil Aviation Authority (HCAA) against Athens Airport’s attempts to bypass the Greek government’s decision to cut aviation taxes by 75% starting November 2024. This move aims to promote off-peak travel and boost year-round tourism in Greece. However, Athens Airport and Fraport Greece plan to hike charges, negating the intended tax reductions and keeping the savings for themselves. This action is seen as detrimental to Greek citizens and visitors alike.

Economic Impact on Greek Tourism

Ryanair has been instrumental in extending the tourism season and increasing off-peak flights in countries like Croatia, Cyprus, Italy, Malta, and Spain. The excessive airport costs in Greece, however, have hindered similar growth. By retaining the tax savings, Athens Airport and Fraport Greece would keep Greece’s tourism expensive and seasonal, thus stifling further economic development. Ryanair strongly urges the Greek authorities to ensure the reduced Airport Development Fee is passed onto passengers, in line with the government’s economic goals.

Ryanair’s Chief Commercial Officer, Jason McGuinness, stated that Athens Airport and Fraport Greece’s attempt to pocket the aviation tax cut is outrageous and opposes government policies aimed at enhancing growth and tourism. He emphasized that the sensible decision by the Greek government to lower access costs was designed to alleviate seasonality and promote year-round connectivity. Governments elsewhere in Europe, such as Hungary, Sweden, and Italy, are also reducing aviation taxes to lower costs and support local economies.

McGuinness insists that it is unjust for Athens Airport and Fraport Greece to divert the benefits of Greek tax cuts away from passengers to their German headquarters. The airline calls on the Greek government and the HCAA to protect passengers and local economies by ensuring the intended tax savings are passed through to Greek citizens and visitors from November 2024: