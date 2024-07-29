Tencent Launches “Microcosm”: A Virtual Tour of Beijing’s Central Axis

Tencent launches Microcosm, the largest virtual urban historical landscape

Virtual guided tours available on the Digital Central Axis Weixin Mini Program

Users explore Beijing’s historical sites in 3D detail

Crowdsourced conservation initiative engages citizens in preservation efforts

Tencent has unveiled “Microcosm,” the largest virtual urban historical landscape ever created. This immersive experience showcases Beijing’s Central Axis online, coinciding with its recent addition to the UNESCO World Heritage List.

Features of Microcosm

Immersive Guided Tour: Through the Digital Central Axis Weixin Mini Program (云上中轴),, users can embark on a self-paced, detailed 3D tour of Beijing's iconic landmarks guided by avatars.

Historical Depth: Explore the Central Axis throughout its history, including areas and scenes that may no longer exist in real life.

Digital Watchman Project: This innovative initiative, launched in December 2023, allows users to contribute to conservation efforts. By scanning QR codes and uploading inspection reports, locals and visitors can help preserve this historical site.

Citizen Stewardship: Over 17,000 volunteers have submitted more than 70,000 inspection photos, aiding proactive conservation.

High-Tech Creation

Built over three years, Microcosm integrates high-definition scanning, modelling, and game technologies. The project features:

A detailed five-level map covering 200km x 200km

300,000 plants and 2.2 million buildings, plus natural features like hills and water bodies

Over 15 terabytes of 3D data, representing a total of 10.4 billion facets

Technological Breakdown:

HD Scanning: Captures minute details.

3D Modeling: Builds accurate replicas.

Massive Data: 15 terabytes of information.

Enhancing Public Engagement

Tencent has integrated elements of Beijing’s cultural wonders into various media formats. Music, videos, animations, and mobile games licensed with Beijing Central Axis IP engage millions of young people in cultural preservation.

Engagement Strategies:

Music & Videos: Cultural themes resonate with the audience.

Mobile Games: Interactive learning experiences.

Conservation Tools:

QR Codes: Scan to start a report.

Photo Uploads: Document signs of deterioration.

Crowdsourced Input: Engage in heritage preservation.

Significant Milestones

The Digital Central Axis Weixin Mini Program has seen more than 4.5 million visits, 800,000 registered users, and contributions from 17,000 volunteers. Together, these users have uploaded over 70,000 inspection photos to aid conservation efforts.

User Metrics:

4.5 Million Visits: High engagement.

800,000 Users: Strong user base.

70,000 Photos: Significant volunteer contributions.

Leveraging Technology for Heritage Preservation

The Digital Central Axis project highlights how big data, cloud computing, game tech, AI, and knowledge maps can make heritage conservation interactive and engaging. Tencent’s project demonstrates the potential of technology to protect and bring new life to cultural treasures in the digital age.

Technological Impact:

Big Data: Informed conservation.

Cloud Computing: Scalable solutions.

AI & Game Tech: Enhanced user engagement.

With Microcosm, Tencent is preserving history and making it accessible and engaging for future generations.