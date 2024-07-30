Celebrate Dole’s 125th Banana-versary with Bobby Banana

Celebrating Dole’s 125th Banana-versary

First corporate mascot featured at the National Mascot Hall of Fame

The exhibit runs through September 2024

Highlights nutritious food choices and active lifestyles

Bobby Banana, the towering 7-foot healthy-eating ambassador of Dole Food Company, is now the highlight of a special exhibit at the National Mascot Hall of Fame in Whiting, Indiana. This display marks Dole’s 125th Banana-versary, celebrating the company’s impressive 125-year legacy in the banana industry, and will be available for viewing until September 2024.

The exhibit, housed in the Department of Mascot Studies Gallery, details Bobby Banana’s story. It showcases the journey of this animated, sneaker-wearing Cavendish banana since its inception in 1992, inspiring countless families to make healthier and more active lifestyle choices.

A New Landmark for the National Mascot Hall of Fame

For the first time, the National Mascot Hall of Fame, America’s unique museum dedicated to the impact of sports mascots, has honoured a corporate mascot with a dedicated display. This decision, influenced by the celebration of Dole’s milestone, situates Bobby Banana among the ranks of revered mascots, recognizing his role in promoting global health and well-being.

Karen Anaszewicz, the museum’s executive director, remarked that Bobby Banana sets a precedent as the first globally recognized corporate mascot. She also revealed that from 2025, the museum will start officially inducting corporate mascots, expanding the narrative of mascot history.

Bil Goldfield, Dole’s director of corporate communications, expressed immense joy over the exhibit’s inauguration, noting its significance for the Banana-Versary celebrations. Display panels within the exhibit provide information on Bobby Banana, Dole Food Company, and the 125th Banana-Versary.

Visitor Information:

The National Mascot Hall of Fame is open Tuesday through Thursday (10 am to 3 pm) and Friday through Saturday (10 am to 5 pm), and it is closed on Sundays and Mondays. Admission prices range from $8 to $10. For more details, visit mascothalloffame.com.

For more on Dole’s 125th Banana-versary, check out their celebration page.