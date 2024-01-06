Royal Caribbean, Official Cruise Partner for EUROVISION 2024

Royal Caribbean International has partnered with the Eurovision Song Contest to bring guests an unforgettable experience. As an Official Partner for 2024 and 2025, Royal Caribbean will showcase its brand throughout the event and promote the host cities, offering a wide range of moments and experiences.

The upcoming 68th Eurovision Song Contest, set to take place in May 2024 in Malmö, Sweden, will be the stage for the debut of an exciting new collaboration. The event will be broadcast in 37 participating countries, attracting millions of viewers online. This will also mark the commencement of Royal Caribbean’s highly anticipated European season, featuring six award-winning ships embarking from eight cities across the continent and making stops at several iconic destinations.

As two world-renowned brands that are known for delivering memorable moments to millions across the globe, the combination of Royal Caribbean International and Eurovision Song Contest makes the ultimate partnership that will bring to life the very best of world-class live entertainment and a fusion of cultures from all over. Ben Bouldin, vice president of Europe, Middle East and Africa, Royal Caribbean International

The Eurovision Song Contest and Royal Caribbean share a passion for creating unforgettable experiences that unite people from all around the world. We look forward to making new memories for our fans and guests alike and can’t wait to set sail together on this new adventure! Martin Österdahl, Executive Supervisor for the Eurovision Song Contest

Royal Caribbean’s 2024 summer season offers a lineup of holidays that combine live entertainment, global exploration, and the creation of lasting memories. The cruise line presents full-scale shows across four signature “stages” – air, ice, water, and theatre – in addition to live music and comedy.

Further information on ticket availability for the 68th annual Eurovision Song Contest with Royal Caribbean will be disclosed in the upcoming months.

The Eurovision Song Contest stands as the world’s largest live music event, orchestrated yearly by the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), the leading coalition of public service media (PSM) worldwide. In 2023, the Eurovision Song Contest captivated over 170 million viewers across the globe via TV and online platforms. The upcoming 2024 Eurovision Song Contest is set to feature 37 broadcasters, and will unfold in Malmö, Sweden, under the auspices of SVT.