Despite the cold temperatures in January, excitement is brewing in Niagara as the region prepares to host its annual Niagara Icewine Festival. From January 12 to 28, Niagara’s wine country will be toasting Canada’s famous icewine with glamorous galas, a wine and culinary touring program at 32 wineries, a lively street festival in Niagara-on-the-Lake, and more.

The Niagara Icewine Festival kicks off on Friday, January 12, featuring the return of the popular Discovery Pass Touring Program, sponsored by CAA Travel. For one low price, passport holders can visit three or six Niagara wineries on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays in January to enjoy unique wine and food pairings. A new optional shuttle service makes it easier for wine lovers to explore Niagara wine country. This year’s 32 winery partners offer various choices, including red, white, sparkling wines, icewines, non-alcoholic beverages, and vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free, and dairy-free food pairings.

Cool As Ice Gala at the Niagara Parks Power Station

Don’t miss the all-inclusive Cool As Ice Gala at the Niagara Parks Power Station on January 13. This dazzling event will feature twenty-five of Niagara’s top wineries, pouring a diverse array of fine wines, cocktails, and mocktails. Also, eight of wine country’s most buzzed-about restaurants will showcase bold culinary experiences, including Indian street food, a decadent oyster bar, and Icewine-kissed delights like smoked salmon, pork belly, and wood-fired mushrooms. Guests will have exclusive access to the Niagara Parks Power Station, with live music, art installations, circus-style performances, and the opportunity to descend 180 feet in a glass-panelled elevator and walk a 2,200-foot-long tunnel for the ultimate sub-zero selfie at the edge of Niagara Falls.

Cool As Ice Gala highlights:

twenty-five top wineries pouring fine wines, cocktails, and mocktails;

eight buzzed-about restaurants showcasing bold culinary experiences;

exclusive access to the Niagara Parks Power Station;

live music and art installations;

circus-style performances;

opportunity to descend 180 feet in a glass-panelled elevator;

walk a 2,200-foot-long tunnel for a sub-zero selfie at the edge of Niagara Falls.

There is no such thing as post-holiday hibernation in Niagara wine country! With 32 winery partners, three weekends of Discovery Pass touring and one unforgettable Cool As Ice Gala, the Niagara Icewine Festival offers wine lovers countless ways to experience the excitement of the Icewine harvest. Dorian Anderson, Niagara Wine Festival Executive Director

Niagara Icewine Festival 2023 – the Cool As Ice Gala (CNW Group/Niagara Grape & Wine Festival)

Last year’s Cool As Ice Gala at Niagara Park Power Station left guests impressed with the wine, food, and entertainment. As a result, tickets for this year’s event have been selling quickly. Currently, 85% of Cool As Ice Gala Tickets have been sold, so those interested in attending the event on January 13 should act promptly to secure a spot before they are all gone.