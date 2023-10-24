RevitUp.direct Snags Awards at the Greek Hospitality Awards 2023

RevitUp.direct just took home three top awards at the Greek Hospitality Awards 2023.

The Greek Hospitality Awards is an established reward institution that honors Greek hospitality across the scope of business, from tourist accommodations to collaborating agencies.

For the 9th consecutive year, the awards organizers held a brilliant ceremony on Friday, October 20, at the Athenaeum InterContinental Hotel. The ceremony was conducted on-site and from a parallel online broadcast from the LiveOn Expo Complex under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism and the Hellenic Tourism Organization.

Representatives of RevitUp joined dozens of industry professionals at Athenaeum InterContinental Hotel to claim the three awards for which the company distinguished itself. Overall, RevitUp.direct was honored to be awarded the following awards:

Gold Award in the Best Greek Hotel Management Strategy category for the innovative 360-degree Revenue Management & Digital Marketing strategy aimed at empowering accommodations.

Silver Award in the Best Hotel Sales Representative Company category For successful sales representation at B2B and B2C levels.

Silver Award in the Best Hotel Management Consultant category for the continuous guidance and multidimensional training of hotel associates

RevitUp.direct extended warm thanks to everyone who supported the company with their votes at the Greek Hospitality Awards 2023, as well as the recognition of the jury.

These awards symbolize the continuous effort and work of the professionals and the partners of RevitUp. This pioneering company has stood next to hospitality entrepreneurs for over a decade, offering quality Revenue Management and Digital Marketing services.

REVITUP.DIRECT REVENUE MANAGEMENT

RevitUp.direct, based in Heraklion, Crete, offers Revenue Management, Performance Marketing, Digital Presence Management, and Online Distribution & Sales services in the field of hospitality. With two decades of experience, the company provides vertically integrated technological marketing solutions, supporting global tourism entrepreneurs with vision and know-how.

RevitUp’s experienced team, made up of specialists, is in constant readiness, constantly monitoring the emerging developments in the area to adapt the positioning and strategy accordingly to each hotel. Alongside each customer, together we transform the hotel business of the future by directly adapting to the business, facing the new technological challenges, and developing a sustainable digital strategy for a steady increase in profitability.