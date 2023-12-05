RevitUp.direct Concludes Xenia 2023 Presence with Exclusive New Partnerships and Eminent Outcomes

RevitUp.direct has participated in Xenia 2023, the largest hospitality trade show in Greece, at the Metropolitan Expo in Athens from November 25-27. The award-winning company showcased its expertise in hotel Revenue Management & Digital Marketing at Hall 1, Stand B30, where the RevitUp team engaged with a significant portion of its clientele, including Santo Collection, Ella Resorts, Palmera Beach Hotel & Spa, Esperas Hotel Santorini, Alianthos Garden Hotel, Mirthea Suites, and Santorini View Hotel. Discussions with new partners, to be announced soon, also took place.

RevitUp.direct team at Xenia 2023

Furthermore, RevitUp connected with key industry partners such as Lighthouse, GTP, WebHotelier | PrimalRES, GIATA, and HolidayCheck, the exclusive partner in Greece. The agency also participated in the Digi Hotel stage, contributing to the “All about Online All Year Sales” workshop with Alexandros Kapsetakis, Junior Revenue Manager.

Mr. Kapsetakis took the stage to elucidate how a hotel can develop its sales strategy and establish a pricing policy to optimize revenue.

The RevitUp team extends warm thanks to the professionals who visited their booth and participated in the Digi Hotel workshop. The partners of RevitUp are already looking forward to Xenia 2024.

Based in Heraklion, Crete, RevitUp.direct provides Revenue Management, Performance Marketing, Digital Presence Management, and Online Distribution & Sales services for the hospitality industry. With two decades of experience, the company offers vertically integrated technological marketing solutions, supporting global tourism entrepreneurs.

The experienced team at RevitUp offers a comprehensive approach to the planning and sales of Hospitality Services, aiming to bridge hotel businesses’ technological and administrative gaps with real-time supply and demand. Constantly monitoring emerging developments, the team adapts positioning and strategy for each hotel, transforming the future of hotel businesses and developing sustainable digital strategies for increased profitability.

