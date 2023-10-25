Dispo Travel Unveils New B2B Platform for Tailored European Vacations at Great Prices

Latvian-based Dispo Travel has just launched its brand-new B2B wholesale tour packages designed specifically for European travel agencies and tour operators. These packages offer ready-to-go European tours at competitive rates, giving travel professionals the opportunity to expand their offerings to their clients.

Dispo Travel founder, Oskars Lūsis, expressed his enthusiasm for the platform:

With over 65 packages covering the most popular destinations across Europe, we’ve carefully crafted an incredible lineup of itineraries that deliver seamless and memorable travel experiences. Dispo Launches B2B Platform Providing Customized European Vacations at Net Rates

Established in 2013 and headquartered in Riga, Latvia, Dispo Travel is a leading provider of ground transportation management solutions and digital distribution tools for transportation companies globally. Leveraging their ten years of experience as an inbound tour operator in Europe, Dispo is now offering their expertise through these B2B wholesale tour packages.

The wholesale tour packages feature an extensive selection of regular guided tours and private and customized tours covering the top destinations in Europe. Packages are available for groups ranging from four to 72 passengers, including transportation, accommodations, tour guides, and sightseeing activities. Sample itineraries cover popular cities like London, Paris, Rome, Barcelona, Amsterdam, Prague, Berlin, and more.

In addition to their regular small group tours, Dispo Travel also offers special interest tours focused on food and wine, history and culture, luxury vacations, faith-based travel, student trips, and more. Customized private tours can be arranged to meet the unique requirements of each travel professional.

Dispo’s multilingual tour guides and leaders can conduct English, Chinese, German, Italian, French, Spanish, and Portuguese tours. The company is capable of accommodating groups of any size and specializes in creating tailor-made vacations that align with each traveller’s specific interests and budget.

The new B2B platform provides travel professionals with access to net rates and support services that streamline the process of booking, planning, and managing tours. Dispo Travel takes care of all the operational details, allowing agencies to focus on sales and service.

These wholesale tour packages are perfect for travel agents who want to expand their European tour offerings and online travel agents in search of unique inventory that caters to diverse traveller types. Individuals and groups looking for affordable guided vacations with minimal planning can also purchase these packages.

By partnering with Dispo Travel for European tours, travel sellers can provide their customers with exceptional and unique travel experiences without the headaches of arranging all the details. We handle everything behind the scenes so agents can deliver personalized vacations focusing on service and advising their clients. Oskars Lūsis, the founder of Dispo Travel.

Dispo Travel’s B2B tour packages allow travel professionals to grow their businesses and boost their profits. With Dispo managing the logistics, partners can focus on selling tours to both new and existing clients.