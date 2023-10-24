New Aegean Airlines Uniforms by Zeus+Δione 

AEGEAN Airlines has revealed a new collection of pilots and cabin and ground crew uniforms. The new uniforms reflect AEGEAN’s neo-era vision while transforming and reviving the clothing worn by its employees.

Fashion label Zeus+Δione, under the creative direction of Marios Schwab, drew inspiration from the captivating colors of the Greek skies and seas to create a collection of outfits that beautifully blend Greek heritage with AEGEAN’s neo-era philosophy. The collection aligns with AEGEAN’s identity, integrating all its essential elements, codes, and symbols.

Zeus+Δione took a progressive step forward by offering the crew a beautifully curated range of options, including trousers, dresses, and skirts. These assemble in a diverse and multifaceted ensemble for the crew. Classic tailored silhouettes are enhanced with attached neck scarves, geometric asymmetries, and contrasting linear accents that highlight the garments’ structural finesse.

For the men’s cabin crew and ground staff uniforms, band collars replace traditional lapels, adding a touch of minimalism inspired by Doric architecture. Easy-to-wear waistcoats and suits provide both comfort and freedom of movement during duty.

In an era that champions diversity and inclusivity, the new uniforms unite the AEGEAN team and provide a platform for expressing the unique personalities that shape it as a collective.

The new look extends to hair and makeup. AEGEAN and KORRES have developed a complete makeup look that captures the radiance and luminosity of the Greek sun. This modern makeup emphasizes the natural beauty of the employees, with earthy tones of brown, bronze, and pink that enhance each individual’s distinctiveness and guarantee a flawless and comfortable appearance throughout the flight. Following the same philosophy, the female hairstyles complement the renewed look with loose ponytails and braids.

The ensemble of uniforms, makeup, and hairstyling is a creative collaboration between Greek brands AEGEAN, Zeus+Δione, and KORRES. These brands share common values and have successfully represented Greece country abroad for many years.