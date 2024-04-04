Foraging Horta: Activities in the Chania Regional Unit

The arrival of spring has beckoned us outside to enjoy the natural world’s many offerings. The Chania Regional Unit is partnering with local associations to host a program honouring the tradition of foraging and enjoying the wild horta (edible greens) that dot the Cretan countryside.

With 120 species documented, Crete has one of the most abundant floras of edible greens on the planet. Their eating has been an integral part of the island’s culture for more than two millennia. According to The Edible Wild Grasses of Kissamos book by K. S. Hartzoulakis, “The Cretans owe their good health to the consumption of wild horta.”

The Cretan diet is so well-known for its health benefits because horta dishes are whole meals rather than just sides. Because of their medicinal value and the pleasure of gathering them in the midst of nature’s beauty, the Chania Regional Unit has acknowledged these wild greens and celebrates nature’s gift with seasonal horta foraging activities.

A flurry of springtime events will happen throughout the prefecture, all of which share the goal of cataloguing and honouring the edible horta that grows on this island. Various associations also provide one-of-a-kind opportunities.

Upcoming Horta Foraging Events

Date: April 7, 2024

In Kontopoula Keramia, Municipality of Chania, co-organized with the Cultural Association of Kontopoulos “Agapame Kerameia” and the Cultural Association of Katochori “Ag Georgios”

Meeting at the olive oil mill Elap Marinakis at 11:00 in the morning.

For more and to get involved, call 6932385555 or text 6944294694.

Wednesday, April 10, 2024

In Vlatos, Kissamos Municipality, “THE RENAISSANCE” and “NEOI ORIZONTES” were co-organized by the Cultural Association of Vlatos and the Elos-Limni Louhi Association.

Commencement time: 11:00 AM

Venue: Vlatos Cultural Center

Call 6948533916 and 6947696716 (for English and German speakers, call Robert at 6986274109) for information and conditions to participate.

Interested parties are invited to join this adventure, where Crete’s local cuisine and hospitality come together in perfect harmony. Let us rejoice in the skill of picking horta and relish in the spirit of this age-old custom together.