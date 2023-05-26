Heraklion, May 26, 2023: RevitUp.direct and 4-star Esperas Santorini Hotel marked a two-year collaboration in May. Throughout this period, RevitUp implemented innovative digital marketing and data-driven revenue management strategies that resulted in significant sales growth for the hotel.

Set atop Oia’s whitewashed cliffside, Esperas Santorini Hotel offers a first-row view of the spectacular Santorini sunsets over the Caldera, luxury accommodations, and premium amenities and services, including wellness, wine tasting, boat trips, and catered island adventures.

Through the partnership with RevitUp, Esperas Santorini Hotel has recorded significant improvements in Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), while its website became the most effective sales channel.

RevitUp disclosed some of the quantitative and measurable growth metrics [2020/2021 vs. 2021/2022]:

Esperas Santorini Hotel website visits have surged by +118% after implementing a new design with sales channel integration and a better UI.

Website revenue rose by +29,30%, reflecting RevitUp’s commitment to delivering the perfect balance between competitive pricing and optimal revenue generation.

The Average Daily Room Rate (ADR) has grown by +10,80%, with total nights booked up by +64,50%, demonstrating the hotel’s enhanced appeal to travelers seeking a luxury stay in Santorini.

Direct bookings have grown by +79,40%, underlining the success of the marketing and sales team’s efforts for a seamless booking experience.

The total digital revenue has increased by +82,30%, showcasing the effectiveness of RevitUp’s targeted marketing campaigns and optimized booking processes.

RevitUp will keep fostering its valuable collaboration with Esperas Santorini Hotel, anticipating more opportunities for growth and looking forward to achieving new milestones together.