Airbnb Lets US Guests Reserve Now, Pay Later

Airbnb has decided to make life easier for travelers who like to book first and think about their wallets later. Its new Reserve Now, Pay Later feature allows US guests booking eligible domestic stays to lock in their listing without paying a dime upfront.

It sounds like a win-win: more freedom for guests, and, hopefully, more bookings for hosts.

How It Works (No Magic, Just Fine Print)

The scheme is available only on listings with flexible or moderate cancellation policies. Guests don’t need to hand over the full amount until right before the free cancellation window closes. That means if plans collapse—and let’s face it, they often do—hosts still have enough time to grab another booking. Airbnb insists that the host’s rules remain the same, but the payment timing gets a shake-up.

Why Now? Because Travelers Hate Stress

New Airbnb and Focaldata survey results show today’s travelers are big on flexibility:

60% say flexible payment options matter when booking a trip.

say flexible payment options matter when booking a trip. 55% admit they’ve used flexible payments, with one in ten saying they always do.

admit they’ve used flexible payments, with one in ten saying they always do. 42% have lost out on their preferred stay while scrambling to coordinate money with friends or family.

Reserve Now, Pay Later is specifically designed for these individuals—budget-conscious individuals, group planners, and anyone who has ever said, “Can you send me your share of the Airbnb?” only to wait for weeks.

Not Their First Flexible Rodeo

Airbnb already offers Pay Part Now, Part Later (split payments at checkout), and Pay Over Time with Klarna. This new option rounds out the flexibility buffet—though it’s only available in the US, for now.

In other words, the door to your dream getaway can now open before your credit card does.