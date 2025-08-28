Little Hands Festival Returns to Heraklion with Food, Fun, and a Super Broccoli Hero

The 2nd Little Hands Festival, dedicated to baby and child nutrition, returns to Heraklion on Saturday, September 6, and Sunday, September 7, 2025. Hosted outdoors at the Pancretan Stadium, with hours from 10:00 to 13:30 and 16:00 to 21:30, the festival offers two full days of games, music, learning, and unforgettable family experiences. Admission is free.

Who’s Behind the Festival

The event is organized by Little Hands, with the co-organization of the Union of Dietitians–Nutritionists of Crete, the Heraklion Sports Development Authority, the “D. Theotokopoulos” Educators’ Association, the Association of Pedagogues of Theatrical Play, and the Heraklion Deputy Mayor’s Office for Volunteering. It is supported by the Region of Crete and the Regional Development Fund of Crete.

What to Expect

The program is packed with creative, educational, and entertaining activities:

Workshops: cooking, arts, messy play, theatrical play, yoga, music, and movement.

cooking, arts, messy play, theatrical play, yoga, music, and movement. Experts in nutrition, psychology, and education share insights with parents and kids.

nutrition, psychology, and education share insights with parents and kids. Prevention: The mobile dental unit of the Region of Crete, in collaboration with the Heraklion Dental Association, will offer free check-ups to young visitors.

The mobile dental unit of the Region of Crete, in collaboration with the Heraklion Dental Association, will offer free check-ups to young visitors. Evening highlights: Saturday: a genuine Cretan night with the dance schools “Erotokrites” accompanied by the groups of Manolis Kalikakis and Giannis Martsakis. Sunday: The Burger Project returns to close the festival with a high-energy family concert.



And, of course, the children’s favorite—BrokoMan, the Almighty Superhero of Nutrition—will be there both days with games and fun.

Throughout the festival, The Smile of the Child will participate with creative activities, a School Bazaar, and a drive to collect food and essential items for families in need.

Practical Info

Dates: Saturday, 6 & Sunday, September 7, 2025

Venue: Pancretan Stadium, Heraklion

Hours: 10:00–13:30 & 16:00–21:30

Admission: Free

Complete program, official poster, and further info:

littlehandsfestival.gr | festival@littlehandsblw.com

Instagram: @littlehandsfestival | Facebook: Little Hands Festival