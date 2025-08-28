Heraklion Plans 150 Parking Spaces and a Fountain in Erythraia Park

In case anyone was wondering what would truly transform daily life along Knossou Avenue, Heraklion’s leadership has provided the answer: a parking lot. Not just any parking lot, but 150 spaces set inside a redevelopment of the Park of Erythraia (Eritrea Park)— alongside playgrounds, bike stations, a fountain, and green areas.

Mayor Alexis Kalokairinos and Deputy Mayor Giorgos Sisamakis inspected the works this week, strolling the site with engineers and locals. Kalokairinos declared that the project would “change the physiognomy of the entire area,” offering both a new pedestrian and cyclist route and “multiple relief” from the lack of parking.

Sisamakis was quick to note the project’s heroic timeline: born in 2004, studied in 2011, greenlit in 2022, signed in 2023, and now—against all odds—finally in progress. By municipal standards, that is lightning fast.

Mayor Kalokairinos inspects the future of Heraklion: 150 parking spaces, a fountain, and the hope that drivers might finally stop circling Knossou Avenue.

The Breakdown

Western lot : 2 stremmata, 51 spaces, plus 2 for buses and 2 for disabled drivers.

: 2 stremmata, 51 spaces, plus 2 for buses and 2 for disabled drivers. Eastern lot : 2.76 stremmata, 90 spaces, plus 4 for disabled drivers.

: 2.76 stremmata, 90 spaces, plus 4 for disabled drivers. Add-ons: connecting road to Erythraias Street, sidewalks, pocket plazas, small green areas, outdoor gym, bike stations, playgrounds, and yes—a fountain.

The funding quilt involves the “Antonis Tritsis” program, the Recovery Fund, LIFE 2017 Climate Change, and the municipal budget.

For residents, the project promises smoother traffic, a bit more green, and a chance to park without circling endlessly. For officials, it is a tangible achievement, evident in concrete, asphalt, and—of course—water features.

Because in Heraklion, nothing says “urban renewal” quite like a new fountain surrounded by 150 grateful drivers.