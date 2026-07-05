GAIA Diapori IKE Plans Five-star Hotel Near Kissamos

The Municipal Committee of Kissamos has officially approved a key administrative step for a forthcoming 5-star hotel by GAIA Diapori IKE, signaling continued investor confidence in the region.

The unanimous decision by the Municipal Committee of Kissamos granted permission for the entrance and exit connections to the municipal road network for the proposed 99-bed hotel.

The specific layout for Gaia Diapori PC (measuring 20.17 acres) is not yet marked on public digital maps since the hotel is still in the pre-construction phase. However, its location is confirmed within the coastal Diapori, Agios Antonios area of the Kallergiana community.

To ensure smooth and safe traffic flow, the approval includes specific road safety measures. These include the installation of warning signs prohibiting left turns at the entrance, restricting access strictly to the approved point, and implementing proper rainwater management systems so that the municipal road network is not burdened by runoff.

What makes this development particularly exciting for future visitors and industry watchers is its immediate proximity to the Ikos Kissamos mega-resort. Because both developments are on the same localized stretch of coastline east of Kissamos town, the two properties will be virtually next-door neighbors.

The Ikos Kissamos project is officially registered on the beachfront of the Kallergiana district. The Gaia Diapori plot is in the same municipal sub-pocket along the central sweeping curve of Kissamos Bay. The distance between the two properties is less than 1 kilometer along the shore. Reaching one from the other will take under a 2-minute drive or a short 5 to 10-minute stroll along the developing coastal road layout.

While this approval is a major milestone in the licensing maturity of the investment, municipal officials were quick to clarify that it is just one piece of the puzzle. The entry and exit license does not replace the other mandatory permits required to bring the vision to life. The developers must still secure the formal building permit and complete the remaining environmental and construction approvals before ground can officially be broken.

Nevertheless, this progress highlights the ongoing transformation of Kissamos into a premier destination for luxury tourism, promising new jobs and elevated visitor experiences for Western Crete.

Source: tornosnews.gr