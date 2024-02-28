For Sale: The Crete “Product” We Live On

A report we discovered on a local media outlet tells of Heraklion planning the construction of hotels with an additional 11,000 beds. The news from the Crete TV show “Peak Hour” talks about the Region of Crete set to approve projects that will “upgrade the tourism product of the island.”

Big businesses are all set to transform Greece’s biggest island into the Florida of Europe, as German politicians once called Crete. For those outside the travel and hospitality industry, the use of the term “beds” to describe hospitality growth tells us instantly that ministers, marketers, and the monied who run the show in Greece are behind new developmental plans. The people of this island are way down the list of priorities. The cultural and environmental aspects of unsustainable growth they’re buzzwords a Greek tycoon would be told by his or her PR gurus to use. My point here is, things are getting way out of control. Harry Coccossis, who is professor emeritus at the University of Thessaly, told reporters last year:

“Tourism is moving to a form where management is out of the control of local communities.”

Returning to current events, the Nothern Road, the infrastructure around the new Kasteli Airport, and more “so-called” luxury hotels have been green-lighted at the same moment Cretan villages are still in ruin after the Arkalochori earthquake. The young people of Crete are in an Exodus from the villages, from the island, and from Greece itself because of no opportunity. The Cultural value of the island, its amazing history and traditions, and its irreplaceable landmarks are in the hands of incompetent bureaucrats who simply cling to their do-nothing jobs. And Deputy Jr. Bozo governors go live on TV to talk about how 15 new hotels will supposedly provide much-needed jobs and revenue for locals.

Unfortunately, the “studies” Michalis Vamvoukas and other officials rave about do not include the fact that hardly any Cretan wants to work at a hotel anymore. The reality of new Chania, Lassithi, and Rethymno hotels amounts to more money from slim margins for all-inclusive hotel owners. TUI, and other budget/volume travel companies have already smashed this island’s economy, and once the cruise operators have their way, there probably won’t be a Cretan left of Crete. The geniuses behind Greece and Crete’s tourism industry are already importing tens of thousands of Pakistani, Egyptian, Bangladesh and other foreign workers to take the place of Greeks who refuse to work like slave labor.

What’s hilarious about all this is the fact that some of the island’s biggest hotel oligarchs are having their own sustainability reports created. This is, in effect, a way of mitigating negative results on Google and these companies’ green footprint. Search “crete sustainability report,” and you’ll see immediately what I mean. Creta Maris, Cania Maris, Atlantica Mikri Poli Crete, Metaxa Group, Nana Golden Beach, Grecotel, and others fill the Google search pages. Terra Creta olive oil is the only non-hospitality entity represented where Crete’s overdevelopment plight is concerned. So, it’s fair to say the truth is being paid for, one way or another. If you wonder if Greece’s biggest island is being turned into Germany’s Ft. Lauderdale for Spring Break, you’ll have to dig hard to find out it’s true. Just Google “Hersonisos Drunks,” and you will see ads for bars and clubs, and one Greek Reporter story about a drunken Dutch tourist getting hurt trying to dive into an empty swimming pool.

To find out more about the big “plan” for Crete island, read my story about the Germans and Austrians wanting to make the land of the Minoans (Keftiu) into a giant battery. Where once a civilization lived in perfect harmony and peace for over a thousand years, a real tragedy is unfolding. Stay tuned for more…