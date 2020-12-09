Porto Carras Resort Opens Under New Management April 2021

Pin 0 Shares

Halkidiki’s famous Porto Carras Grand Resort will reopen its doors on April 29, 2021, under new management and ownership.

According to the announcement by the new management, the resort will offer quest a unique holiday experience, while at the same time ensuring maximum satisfaction and safety. The resort will also put a focus on sustainable hospitality practices, according to the announcement.

A member of billionaire Ivan Savvidis’ Belterra Investments since April 2020, Porto Carras Grand Resort will gradually improve services, its marina, and sports facilities, along with gastronomy, wellness, and other key guest offerings. Porto Carras management said:

“Our values and beliefs guide our commitment to provide excellent service that leads to a long-term trust with guests, partners, employees and the local community we live in. Trust and integrity is our most valuable business assets and the foundations for our future growth.”

Porto Carras Grand Resort has made Conde Nast Traveller’s lists 8 times. The resort is comprised of not one, but two 5 star Hotels, an imposing world-class Villa, a luxurious Casino, one of the biggest Thalassotherapy & Spa Centers in Europe, an international-standard 18-hole Golf course, a private 315-berth Marina, the largest and best-equipped Conference Hall in Northern Greece, a Horse Riding Academy, a Tennis Club with 9 courts, a Diving Center, a Nautical Club, plus Greece’s largest organic vineyard.

One of Greece’s most famous resorts, Porto Carras Grand Resort sports the Green Key eco-label, which is awarded each year with the Blue Flag eco-label for the crystal-clear waters of the resort’s beaches and the marina.