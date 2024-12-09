The Pierian Tourism Organization for Development and Promotion (POTAP) has taken steps to enhance the region’s visibility in the German tourism market. Regional representatives recently participated in business-to-business meetings hosted by the Region of Central Macedonia’s Tourism Directorate in Frankfurt on December 4-5.
Germany: A Key Market for Greek Tourism
Germany is a significant source market for Greek tourism. Visitor numbers from the country have consistently risen post-pandemic, underscoring the German tourism market as a vital segment for the Greek tourism industry.
Showcasing Pieria’s Unique Attractions
POTAP highlighted Pieria’s tourism potential, presenting its cultural richness and natural beauty. Through carefully curated materials—both print and audiovisual—the organization showcased:
- Pieria’s rich history
- Stunning natural landscapes
- Its unique position as home to Mount Olympus, a global natural heritage site
- A blend of culture, gastronomy, and modern tourist facilities
- Options for alternative tourism
These attributes place Pieria among the most exceptional destinations in Greece.
Successful Engagements in Frankfurt
Representing POTAP at the event, board member and financial manager Stelios Ouzas engaged German tourism professionals and tour operators. Discussions focused on Pieria’s competitive advantages, particularly its alignment with the goals of alternative tourism, a strategic priority for the organization.
Strengthening Diplomatic and Strategic Links
While in Frankfurt, Ouzas met with notable figures, including Greek Consul Dimitris Dochtsis, a native of Pieria, and Nicole Lekanidi, Director of the Greek National Tourism Organization (GNTO) Office in Germany. Conversations centered on actionable ideas to further boost Pieria’s profile in this pivotal market.
Collaboration with Regional Partners
POTAP continues to work closely with the Region of Central Macedonia and the Tourism Organizations of Thessaloniki and Halkidiki. The collective goal of this cooperation is to elevate the “Olympus Riviera” brand and position it prominently on the global tourism map.
