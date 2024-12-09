Heraklion Allocated 35.5M Euros for 2025 Public Works Program

Heraklion’s Municipality has set its sights on transforming the city with its 2025 Technical Program. With 35.5M euros allocated, the plan includes a mix of new and ongoing infrastructure projects to enhance daily life and improve public spaces.

Recently approved by the Municipal Committee, the program is spearheaded by Mayor Alexis Kalokairinos and awaits discussion in the Municipal Council on December 10, 2024.

The budget totals 35.5 million euros, funded one-third by municipal resources and two-thirds through financial aid programs. As Mayor Kalokairinos pointed out after the committee meeting, this funding balance reflects optimism:

“This funding ratio of one to two is dynamic and likely to improve further as we mature more projects. The Technical Program and the budget are ever-evolving entities.“

Highlights of the 35.5M Euros Infrastructure Plan

The program includes 40 fresh projects alongside 70 ongoing ones. These initiatives target infrastructure improvements, enhanced quality of life, and energy upgrades. Key priorities include:

Roadworks : Over 5.4 million euros for paving, asphalt repairs, and cement upgrades throughout the municipality.

: Over 5.4 million euros for paving, asphalt repairs, and cement upgrades throughout the municipality. Urban Restoration : Significant renovation projects, including the Erythraia Park (over 5 million euros) and areas like Deli Markou Street and Eleftherias Square.

: Significant renovation projects, including the Erythraia Park (over 5 million euros) and areas like Deli Markou Street and Eleftherias Square. Preservation Efforts : Reinforcement of Makasi Gallery, coastal wall stabilization, and Damat Bay erosion prevention.

: Reinforcement of Makasi Gallery, coastal wall stabilization, and Damat Bay erosion prevention. Education and Sports : Upgrades to school facilities and sports amenities.

: Upgrades to school facilities and sports amenities. Sustainability : Renewable energy installations and open-air public spaces to reduce the city’s ecological footprint.

: Renewable energy installations and open-air public spaces to reduce the city’s ecological footprint. Pet Welfare: Expansion of the municipal kennel and redevelopment of pet parks.

Parking Chaos: A Persistent Issue?

Mayor Kalokairinos did not shy away from acknowledging the growing parking woes in Heraklion. Proposals include parking developments in Dimitratias Avenue and other underutilized municipal areas. However, concerns remain unanswered:

Will these measures be enough to ease the city’s parking nightmares?

How soon will residents and visitors see tangible results?

Why has parking been overlooked for so long?

The mayor highlighted prioritizing traffic flow and creating safer roads, stressing, “Improving circulation in the city requires specific, impactful interventions.”

Quick Facts at a Glance:

Total Budget: 35.5M euros.

35.5M euros. Funding Breakdown: 1/3 municipal resources, 2/3 external financing.

1/3 municipal resources, 2/3 external financing. Major Works include road repairs, park developments, childcare facilities, energy upgrades, parking expansions, and restoration of historic structures.

repairs, park developments, childcare facilities, energy upgrades, parking expansions, and restoration of historic structures. Timeline: 2025 is set for initiation, but improvements likely extend to 2026 and beyond.

Mayor Kalokairinos remains optimistic about the program’s impact but acknowledged the need for revisions. “We aim for swift progress but recognize challenges with project maturity and readiness. The February 2025 budget adjustment will be crucial.”

(More information in Greek via IraklioNews)