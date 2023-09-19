Peskesi Organic Farm, located near Harasso in Crete, follows a farming philosophy rooted in ecological, seasonal, biodynamic, and organic practices. The aim is to revive, preserve, and promote the rich culinary heritage of Crete while producing healthy, environmentally friendly products that nourish both the body and the land.

Founded in 1998, the farm is dedicated to reviving and promoting the Cretan diet through organic farming. They actively partner with local farmers to create a collaborative ecosystem supporting sustainable agriculture and preserving traditional farming methods. Spanning over 30 acres, the farm boasts an impressive array of over 120 varieties of vegetables and fruits.

Seasonal produce at Peskesi Organic Farm in September 2023.

Farming Philosophy

Peskesi Organic Farm employs traditional farming methods, prioritizing sustainability and the environment’s well-being, working with nature rather than against it, using techniques that enhance biodiversity, promote soil health, and minimize the use of synthetic inputs.

By following ecological and biodynamic principles, Peskesi Organic Farm ensures that its farming practices align with the natural cycles and rhythms of the land. This approach provides a sustainable food source and contributes to the ecosystem’s overall health and resilience.

DIO Certification

Peskesi Organic Farm holds the DIO (Inspection and Certification Organization of Organic Products) certification. This certification guarantees that their products meet the strict standards set for organic farming. It ensures that no chemical fertilizers, pesticides, or genetically modified organisms are used in their cultivation processes.

The DIO certification also verifies that Peskesi Organic Farm adheres to stringent ethical guidelines regarding animal welfare, waste management, and sustainable agricultural practices. This certification assures consumers that Peskesi Organic Farm’s crops and produce are genuinely organic and environmentally friendly.

Sustainable Land Management

Sustainable land management is a core principle at Peskesi Organic Farm. The founders and farmers recognize the importance of protecting and nurturing the soil as it is the foundation of healthy agriculture. The farm ensures its land’s long-term fertility and productivity by applying crop rotation, cover cropping, and composting.

Peskesi Organic Farm also implements practices that minimize erosion, conserve water, and preserve natural habitats. By prioritizing the health of their land, they create a sustainable farming system that benefits both the environment and the community.

Dittany of Crete cultivated in terracotta pots at Peskesi Organic Farm

Discover Peskesi Organic Farm

Introduction to Peskesi’s Organic Crops and Varieties: At Peskesi Organic Farm, you will discover a haven of ecological, seasonal, biodynamic, and organic farming practices. Dedicated to reviving and preserving the material wealth of the Cretan diet, the farm focuses on producing healthy products with real nutritional value. Peskesi strives to minimize environmental impact by adhering to traditional methods that nourish the land. Regenerative and Biodynamic Agriculture Techniques: Peskesi is at the forefront of regenerative and biodynamic agriculture. By implementing these practices, the farm aims to restore and enhance the fertility of the soil, promote biodiversity, and create a self-sustaining ecosystem. Through careful observation of natural rhythms, biodynamic preparations, and holistic land management, Peskesi can cultivate crops respecting and harmonizing with nature. Seed Bank: Peskesi Organic Farm understands the importance of preserving heirloom and indigenous plant varieties. With its dedicated seed bank, the farm safeguards traditional seeds, protecting them from extinction. By prioritizing biodiversity in their crops, Peskesi plays a crucial role in maintaining the genetic diversity of plants, ensuring a resilient and sustainable future for agriculture. Farm-to-Table Cycle: Central to Peskesi’s philosophy is the farm-to-table cycle. By directly supplying the Peskesi restaurant in Heraklion with vegetables, fruit, and some dairy products, Peskesi guarantees the freshest and most flavorful ingredients for its culinary creations. This direct connection between farm and table ensures that produce is harvested at its peak, retaining maximum nutritional value and taste. The Power of Collaboration: The farm has established partnerships with local farmers in the region, fostering a sense of community and mutual support. Peskesi can share knowledge, resources, and best practices by collaborating with these farmers, ultimately strengthening the local farming industry. The collaboration extends beyond just sharing expertise. The farmers actively work together to create a sustainable and efficient supply chain. By streamlining the process of getting raw materials from the farm to the table and back to the farm as organic fertilizer or animal feed, they reduce waste and ensure a closed-loop system that minimizes the environmental impact.

Peskesi Kafeneio cooking class.

Bread-making workshop at Peskesi Kafeneio.

Culinary Delights at Peskesi Organic Farm’s “Kafeneio”

Located within the farm, the charming “Kafeneio” offers visitors the opportunity to indulge in the culinary delights produced at Peskesi Organic Farm. Inspired by the farm’s seasonal organic crops and traditional Cretan cuisine, the menu offers a symphony of the region’s most authentic flavors. From farm-fresh salads to hearty main courses, each dish is thoughtfully crafted to showcase the incredible bounty of the farm.

Culinary Lesson: If you’re looking for a unique and immersive culinary experience, Peskesi Organic Farm on the beautiful island of Crete offers an exclusive cooking class that goes beyond just learning traditional recipes and cooking practices. Participants will walk around the farm to gather the ingredients, ensuring the highest quality and freshness. This approach allows visitors to experience seasonal flavors’ true essence and better understand the Peskesi philosophy and values. Traditional Recipes and Cooking Practices: During the exclusive culinary lesson at Peskesi Organic Farm, participants can learn and prepare traditional recipes deeply rooted in Cretan cuisine. Guided by knowledgeable chefs, you will discover the secrets behind dishes passed down through generations. From hearty stews to aromatic herb-infused dishes, every recipe showcases the island’s rich culinary heritage. The Healthiest Diet in the World: Cretan cuisine is renowned for being one of the healthiest diets in the world. The culinary lesson at Peskesi Organic Farm provides an opportunity to learn the recipes and educates participants on the nutritional benefits of the ingredients used. The Cretan diet abounds in fresh fruits and vegetables, whole grains, legumes, and olive oil. This Mediterranean-inspired way of eating has been linked to numerous health benefits, including a reduced risk of heart disease and increased longevity. By embracing the Cretan diet principles, you’ll enjoy delicious meals and nourish your body with wholesome, nutrient-rich foods.

Grand Cru Cretan EVOO from Terra Creta at Peskesi Restaurant in Heraklion

Olive Oil Tasting & Food Pairing Experience

When it comes to experiencing the rich flavors of Crete, it’s impossible not to mention the world-renowned olive oil produced on the island. The olive tree has been an integral part of Cretan culture for thousands of years, and the region is known for its diverse and unique indigenous olive varieties. Renowned for its high polyphenol content and low acidity, Cretan EVOO delights the taste buds and offers numerous health benefits:

Lower Cholesterol Levels: Olive oil is a heart-healthy oil free from cholesterol. It contains monounsaturated fats, which can help lower “bad” cholesterol levels in the bloodstream. Incorporating Cretan olive oil into your cooking and meal preparation can reduce the risk of heart disease.

Olive oil is a heart-healthy oil free from cholesterol. It contains monounsaturated fats, which can help lower “bad” cholesterol levels in the bloodstream. Incorporating Cretan olive oil into your cooking and meal preparation can reduce the risk of heart disease. Blood Pressure Regulation: Regular consumption of olive oil, such as the one produced in Crete, has been linked to blood pressure regulation. Studies have shown that both systolic and diastolic blood pressure can be lowered by incorporating olive oil into your diet. This can contribute to better cardiovascular health.

Regular consumption of olive oil, such as the one produced in Crete, has been linked to blood pressure regulation. Studies have shown that both systolic and diastolic blood pressure can be lowered by incorporating olive oil into your diet. This can contribute to better cardiovascular health. Powerful Antioxidants: One notable feature of Cretan EVOO is its high antioxidant content. Antioxidants are crucial in neutralizing harmful free radicals in the body, which can contribute to developing chronic diseases. By consuming Cretan EVOO regularly, you can benefit from these powerful antioxidants and support overall health.

One notable feature of Cretan EVOO is its high antioxidant content. Antioxidants are crucial in neutralizing harmful free radicals in the body, which can contribute to developing chronic diseases. By consuming Cretan EVOO regularly, you can benefit from these powerful antioxidants and support overall health. Natural Anti-Inflammatory Properties: Cretan olive oil contains a naturally occurring chemical that acts as a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory agent. These anti-inflammatory properties help reduce the severity of arthritis and asthma. Studies have also suggested that individuals who consume diets rich in olive oil have a lower risk of developing rheumatoid arthritis.

Cretan olive oil contains a naturally occurring chemical that acts as a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory agent. These anti-inflammatory properties help reduce the severity of arthritis and asthma. Studies have also suggested that individuals who consume diets rich in olive oil have a lower risk of developing rheumatoid arthritis. Bone Health Support: Research has indicated that a high intake of olive oil can inhibit bone calcification. Olive oil plays a role in promoting calcium absorption, which is essential for maintaining strong and healthy bones. By incorporating Cretan olive oil into your diet, you can help prevent the development of osteoporosis and support overall bone health.

Research has indicated that a high intake of olive oil can inhibit bone calcification. Olive oil plays a role in promoting calcium absorption, which is essential for maintaining strong and healthy bones. By incorporating Cretan olive oil into your diet, you can help prevent the development of osteoporosis and support overall bone health. Weight Management Aid: Unlike popular belief, olive oil can sustain weight loss. Studies have shown that replacing other fats with olive oil can help individuals shed excess weight without drastic food restrictions or excessive physical activity. In fact, olive oil may even aid in the breakdown of stored fat in the body.

Embarking on an olive oil tasting experience in Crete means immersing yourself in the expertise of seasoned olive oil tasters and sommeliers. These professionals possess an intricate knowledge of olive oil production, flavor profiles, and food pairings. Their keen senses and refined palates allow them to detect even the most nuanced flavors and aromas in each oil. From guiding you through the art of proper tasting techniques to suggesting the perfect food pairings, these experts ensure an unforgettable culinary journey. Peskesi curates the best olive oils produced in Crete and offers tastings at the farm and its restaurant in Heraklion.