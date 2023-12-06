Heraklion Recognized as UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy

The Municipality of Heraklion, in partnership with the Development Organization “Heraklion M.A.E.,” will host the official ceremony for Heraklion’s induction into the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCNN) on Thursday, December 7, 2023. Heraklion is among the 55 cities that recently joined the UNESCO Creative Cities Network on World Cities Day, celebrated on October 31.

The UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCNN) is an esteemed international network established in 2004, comprising cities from around the globe distinguished in seven thematic areas: literature, music, design, cinema, media arts, gastronomy, crafts, and folk art. Notably, Heraklion is one of the seven cities globally recognized in 2023 as World Cities of Gastronomy. The cooperation of the Greek National Committee for UNESCO, the Municipality of Heraklion, and the Development Organization “Heraklion MAE” led to this distinction.

The recognition of Heraklion as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy comes as a reward for our choice to place the gastronomy and agro-food of our country at the centre of our tourism policy and confirms the prominence of Cretan cuisine and local products and producers can and should be a key axis in the strategy for strengthening the tourist brand of Heraklion. Mayor of Heraklion, Vassilis Lambrinos

The induction ceremony will commence at 19:30 in the Cultural Conference Center of Heraklion’s Experimental Stage room, featuring the screening of audio-visual material developed for the municipality’s advertising campaign. The esteemed presence of Aikaterini Tzitzikosta, President of the Greek National Commission for UNESCO, and Myron Flouris, Secretary General of Tourism Policy & Development of the Ministry of Tourism, will grace the event.

Giorgos Sisamakis, Deputy Mayor of Planning, Digital Transformation, Integrated Rural Development and Tourism, will articulate the journey of the initiative, its significance, and the collaborations fostered in this pursuit. He emphasized Heraklion’s identity as a city that seamlessly intertwines tradition and modernity, boasting a 5,000-year history and an enduring cultural legacy. The city is committed to executing sustainable and resilient urban development initiatives.

The UNESCO designation symbolizes a profound honour and serves as a call to action for local government, agencies, and the business community to shape contemporary progress collectively. The objective is to reintroduce Cretan cuisine and lifestyle to the global arena, fortifying Heraklion’s touristic identity and preserving its intangible cultural heritage.

