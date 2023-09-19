Prague Congress Centre to Host the 27th World Road Congress this October

Prague is honored to be the chosen location for this summit, joining the ranks of previous host cities such as Abu Dhabi, Seoul, Mexico City, and Paris. The Czech Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Transport have been actively involved in the candidacy process at the highest diplomatic level. The 27th World Road Congress is set to take place at the Prague Congress Centre from October 2nd to October 6th, 2023.

Prague emerged as the clear winner of the bidding process, earning 122 points, surpassing cities like Kuala Lumpur and Sydney, which came in second with half the points. This victory allows Prague to welcome up to 4,000 road transport professionals from around the world. It is the second time in history that Prague has had the privilege of hosting the World Road Congress, with the previous occasion being over fifty years ago. Martin Kupka, the Minister of Transport of the Czech Republic, expresses his excitement about this accomplishment:

Representatives from 96 countries will attend the congress, which will feature 30 national pavilions, 16 more than the previous edition in 2019 held in the United Arab Emirates. The number of delegates is expected to exceed 4,000, making it a significant gathering of road transport experts. The event will take place at the Prague Congress Centre from October 2nd to 6th, with in-person attendance as well as streaming options for lectures and discussions.

Prague has a proven track record of attracting a higher number of delegates compared to other destinations, with an increase of up to 15%, as confirmed by statistical data from the Prague Convention Bureau. The upcoming World Road Congress is anticipated to draw a considerable number of road transport experts, providing an excellent opportunity for the local professional community to access the congress’s educational program. The transfer of knowledge gained from the event will benefit the Czech Republic. The Prague Convention Bureau, the organization responsible for the Prague meetings industry, supports and promotes this congress.

“From our statistical data, which we have been monitoring and evaluating at the Prague Convention Bureau for a long time, we have it confirmed that events held in Prague attract up to 15% more delegates compared to other destinations. I am glad that the upcoming World Road Congress is estimated to attract such a significant number of experts in the field of road transport. At the same time, for the local professional community, the congress will be a great opportunity to share the latest knowledge. They will have much easier access to the congress’s educational program than if the event were held abroad. Already in 1971, when Prague hosted this congress for the first time, a quarter of the more than two thousand participants were from the then Czechoslovakia. I firmly believe that this year’s edition will allow Czech delegates to gain invaluable know-how and transfer the latest procedures into practice in the Czech Republic,” said Roman Muška, Director of the Prague Convention Bureau.

The main focus of this year’s summit will be mobility and infrastructure, but experts will also explore emerging topics such as electromobility, autonomous vehicles, and the industry’s transition towards carbon neutrality.

In addition to professional engagement, the congress aims to reach out to the general public, particularly young individuals. Accompanying events open to the public will include a simulated car crash, a demonstration of an autonomous “driverless” bus, and a scooter ride simulation on various surfaces. Short films, lectures by leading experts, group discussions, and podcasts will be available not only to congress delegates but also to students and the general public.

The event program will also feature tours of Prague and the most interesting places in the Czech and Slovak Republics. The Prague Congress Centre’s location near Vyšehrad, a famous historical site in Prague, offers not only a glimpse into the Czech Republic’s past but also stunning views of the city. With the center’s proximity to the metro, attendees can easily reach the historical center of Prague within ten minutes and enjoy the city’s charms once the congress program concludes. Lenka Žlebková, CEO of the Prague Congress Centre, highlights these advantages: