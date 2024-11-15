An Ancient Saudi Arabian Olive Tree Becomes Landmark

An ancient olive tree in the Tabuk region of Saudi Arabia is a unique landmark, a striking reminder of the region’s role in olive oil production.

Located at Wadi Al Zeeta, the Arabian olive tree is considered a significant landmark. Saudi Al Arabiya TV recently ran a story on the tree, which is thought to be thousands of years old.

This region of Saudi Arabia has more than 1.3 million olive trees which produce roughly 65,000 tons of olives each year. Over 8,000 tons of olive oil are produced from these olives, while the remainder are consumed as table olives.

The government has been boosting production and marketing of the oil and olives. The National Olive Oil Festival held in Tabuk, attracts tens of thousands of visitors and hundreds of exhibitors each year.

As an interesting side note, al-Jawf Agricultural Development Company’s olive fields (video above) were added to the Guinness World Records for 2018 as the world’s largest olive farm.

Source: Gulf News