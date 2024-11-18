Changes to Ferry Schedules Due to Nationwide 24-Hour Strike on November 20

Minoan Lines and Blue Star Ferries have adjusted their schedules in response to the 24-hour nationwide strike organized by the Panhellenic Maritime Federation on Wednesday, November 20, 2024.
Affected services are listed as follows:
Minoan Lines
Heraklion – Milos – Piraeus (H/S/F KYDON PALACE)
- Departure from Heraklion: 21:00
- Arrival at Milos: 02:10
- Arrival at Piraeus: 06:30
Piraeus – Milos – Heraklion (H/S/F KNOSSOS PALACE)
- Departure from Piraeus: 23:00
- Arrival at Milos: 03:00
- Arrival at Heraklion: 08:00
Blue Star Ferries
Due to the strike on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, the Blue Star Ferries schedules are revised as follows:
BLUE STAR DELOS
- Services from Piraeus at 07:25 to Paros, Naxos, Santorini, Ios, Naxos, Paros, and back to Piraeus are cancelled.
BLUE STAR NAXOS
- Services from Piraeus at 07:30 to Syros, Tinos, Mykonos, and return are cancelled.
BLUE STAR PAROS
- Departure from Piraeus: 23:30
- Stops at Paros: 03:40-04:00
- Naxos: 04:50-05:10
- Donousa: 06:20-06:30
- Aegiali: 07:10-07:20
- Donousa: 08:00-08:10
- Naxos: 09:20-10:00
- Paros: 10:45-11:15
- Return to Piraeus: 15:30
- Astypalaia will not be visited.
BLUE STAR 2
- Departure from Piraeus: 23:45
- Stops at Syros: 03:35-03:50
- Patmos: 07:10-07:25
- Leros: 08:20-08:35
- Kalymnos: 09:35-09:55
- Kos: 10:40-11:10
- Rhodes: Arriving at 14:00
DIAGORAS
- Departure from Mytilene: 23:59
- Chios: 03:00-03:45
- Arrival at Piraeus: 12:45
BLUE STAR CHIOS
- Departure from Piraeus: 23:59
- Schedules from Wednesday to Saturday, November 23, 2024, will follow the table provided and are subject to approval.