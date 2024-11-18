Changes to Ferry Schedules Due to Nationwide 24-Hour Strike on November 20

Minoan Lines and Blue Star Ferries have adjusted their schedules in response to the 24-hour nationwide strike organized by the Panhellenic Maritime Federation on Wednesday, November 20, 2024.

Affected services are listed as follows:

Minoan Lines

Heraklion – Milos – Piraeus (H/S/F KYDON PALACE)

Departure from Heraklion: 21:00

Arrival at Milos: 02:10

Arrival at Piraeus: 06:30

Piraeus – Milos – Heraklion (H/S/F KNOSSOS PALACE)

Departure from Piraeus: 23:00

Arrival at Milos: 03:00

Arrival at Heraklion: 08:00

Blue Star Ferries

Due to the strike on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, the Blue Star Ferries schedules are revised as follows:

BLUE STAR DELOS

Services from Piraeus at 07:25 to Paros, Naxos, Santorini, Ios, Naxos, Paros, and back to Piraeus are cancelled.

BLUE STAR NAXOS

Services from Piraeus at 07:30 to Syros, Tinos, Mykonos, and return are cancelled.

BLUE STAR PAROS

Departure from Piraeus: 23:30

Stops at Paros: 03:40-04:00

Naxos: 04:50-05:10

Donousa: 06:20-06:30

Aegiali: 07:10-07:20

Donousa: 08:00-08:10

Naxos: 09:20-10:00

Paros: 10:45-11:15

Return to Piraeus: 15:30

Astypalaia will not be visited.

BLUE STAR 2

Departure from Piraeus: 23:45

Stops at Syros: 03:35-03:50

Patmos: 07:10-07:25

Leros: 08:20-08:35

Kalymnos: 09:35-09:55

Kos: 10:40-11:10

Rhodes: Arriving at 14:00

DIAGORAS

Departure from Mytilene: 23:59

Chios: 03:00-03:45

Arrival at Piraeus: 12:45

BLUE STAR CHIOS