Changes to Ferry Schedules Due to Nationwide 24-Hour Strike on November 20

- November 18th, 2024 12:08 pm

The nationwide 24-hour strike called by the Panhellenic Maritime Federation (PNO) impacts the ferry schedules for November 20, 2024.

Minoan Lines and Blue Star Ferries have adjusted their schedules in response to the 24-hour nationwide strike organized by the Panhellenic Maritime Federation on Wednesday, November 20, 2024.

Nationwide Maritime Union Strikes Again

Affected services are listed as follows:

Minoan Lines

Heraklion – Milos – Piraeus (H/S/F KYDON PALACE)

  • Departure from Heraklion: 21:00
  • Arrival at Milos: 02:10
  • Arrival at Piraeus: 06:30

Piraeus – Milos – Heraklion (H/S/F KNOSSOS PALACE)

  • Departure from Piraeus: 23:00
  • Arrival at Milos: 03:00
  • Arrival at Heraklion: 08:00

Blue Star Ferries

Due to the strike on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, the Blue Star Ferries schedules are revised as follows:

BLUE STAR DELOS

  • Services from Piraeus at 07:25 to Paros, Naxos, Santorini, Ios, Naxos, Paros, and back to Piraeus are cancelled.

BLUE STAR NAXOS

  • Services from Piraeus at 07:30 to Syros, Tinos, Mykonos, and return are cancelled.

BLUE STAR PAROS

  • Departure from Piraeus: 23:30
  • Stops at Paros: 03:40-04:00
  • Naxos: 04:50-05:10
  • Donousa: 06:20-06:30
  • Aegiali: 07:10-07:20
  • Donousa: 08:00-08:10
  • Naxos: 09:20-10:00
  • Paros: 10:45-11:15
  • Return to Piraeus: 15:30
  • Astypalaia will not be visited.

BLUE STAR 2

  • Departure from Piraeus: 23:45
  • Stops at Syros: 03:35-03:50
  • Patmos: 07:10-07:25
  • Leros: 08:20-08:35
  • Kalymnos: 09:35-09:55
  • Kos: 10:40-11:10
  • Rhodes: Arriving at 14:00

DIAGORAS

  • Departure from Mytilene: 23:59
  • Chios: 03:00-03:45
  • Arrival at Piraeus: 12:45

BLUE STAR CHIOS

  • Departure from Piraeus: 23:59
  • Schedules from Wednesday to Saturday, November 23, 2024, will follow the table provided and are subject to approval.

