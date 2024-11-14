Crete Attempts UNESCO Recognition for Sfakianes Pites

The delicate flavours and unique qualities of the Sfakianes pites (Σφακιανές πίτες) stand ready to grace the world stage if the Regional Development Agency of Crete and the Municipality of Sfakia succeed in their quest to earn a place on the prestigious UNESCO List of Intangible Cultural Heritage for this delicious local speciality.

Cretan officials are preparing to submit a comprehensive dossier for Sfakianes pites to join the National Inventory. They aim to elevate this culinary ambassador of Crete’s rich gastronomy and hospitality to global recognition.

Today, an agreement marking the collaboration between these two parties was ceremoniously signed at the Chania regional office. The mayor of Sfakia, Yannis Zervos, conveyed the ambition to highlight the pie’s distinctiveness in its preparation and premium-quality ingredients. The initiative seeks to further embed the Sfakianes pites within Crete’s culinary tradition, reflecting a promising boost for local society and economy.

Ms. Maria Petrantonaki, Director of the Development Agency of Crete, laid out the plan’s one-year timeline, structured in three phases. It commences with a primary study involving interviews with Sfakia residents and documentation of their culinary experiences. The second phase involves delving into archival resources and historical contexts, affirming the dish’s longstanding heritage. The final phase focuses on meticulously drafting and preparing the submission.

Echoing these sentiments, Regional Councilor Mr. Stratis Flemetakis emphasized the pie’s symbolization of Cretan cultural identity and authentic cuisine. The project aims to enhance and promote this unique culinary legacy through field research, personal testimonies, and historical data collection.

This initiative aligns with the broader framework of “Crete: Gastronomic Region,” through which the island has been recognized as a Gastronomic Region of Europe for 2026. As Mr. Flemetakis noted, featuring the Sfakian pie in this context underscores a commitment to preserving and showcasing Cretan cultural wealth, drawing visitors seeking genuine experiences. By linking this project to the upcoming gastronomic activities 2026, Crete fortifies its position on the global culinary map, fostering local communities and cultural heritage.

Celebrated annually at the Sfakian Pie Fest, held each summer in Askifou and recently at Chora Sfakion’s new harbour, this pie is inseparably linked with the essence of Cretan hospitality. It remains a staple offering in every Sfakian home and café, warmly welcoming everyone visiting.

Sfakianes pites (Σφακιανές πίτες) Recipe

Ingredients

For the Dough:

500g strong flour

1 tsp salt

60ml olive oil, plus a bit more for the pan

210ml water (you might need a bit extra)

20ml raki or tsipouro

For the Filling:

300g creamy Chania cheese (also known as galomizithra; if unavailable, a rich sweet or sour mizithra works)

200g fresh anthotyro

150g tyromalama

Freshly ground pepper

For Serving:

Honey, toasted sesame seeds, and optionally, black sesame seeds, cinnamon powder, and hot paprika flakes

Method

Dough:

To create the Cretan pies, mix the flour and salt in a large bowl or mixer. Add the olive oil and use your hands or a mixer hook to combine the ingredients thoroughly. Gradually pour in the water and the spirit and continue kneading for 7–8 minutes until the dough becomes soft and smooth, easily coming off fingers and bowl edges. Cover the dough and let it rest for an hour.

Filling:

Mix all the filling ingredients in a bowl, ensuring a smooth blend without hard cheese bits that could pierce the dough when rolled out.

Pies:

With the dough resting on a floured surface, knead by hand for 1–2 minutes. Shape it into a log and divide it into 10 equal pieces. Roll each piece into a 10-12 cm diameter disk on a floured workspace, covering it with clean towels to prevent drying.

Form the filling into balls with a diameter of 3–4 cm. Place a ball in the centre of each dough disk. Pull the sides of the disk up, forming a pouch around the filling and sealing the top tightly.

Press each filled pouch on a floured surface to flatten slightly. Use a rolling pin to carefully expand it into a disk about 15 cm across without applying too much pressure. Keep the pies between towels as they are prepared to maintain moisture.

Heat a medium non-stick pan well over medium-high heat, lightly brushing it with olive oil. Once heated, place a pie in the pan, cooking for about 1½ minutes until golden. Flip it using a spatula and cook the other side for another minute. If the dough balloons, briefly remove it from heat to prevent bursting and spilling the filling. Re-brush the pan with a hint of olive oil before each new pie.

Serve the warm Cretan pies drizzled with honey and sprinkled with sesame seeds, black sesame, cinnamon, and even hot paprika, if desired.