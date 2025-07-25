Old Museum of Ancient Corinth Is Stepping Out of Storage

Residents of Corinth have seen just about everything: ancient ruins, tourists with questionable hats, and, of course, never-ending museum projects. Now, the Old Museum of Ancient Corinth is finally stepping into the limelight. Or at least, stepping out of storage. Thanks to the Ministry of Culture, this legendary building—once filled with archaeological artifacts—is now prepared to host the much-anticipated Roman frescoes from the city’s ancient theater. About time, many would say.

The interior of the Old Museum with the loft of the western hall, before the removal of the antiquities (Photo: Ministry of Culture ΥΠΠΟ)

Sprucing Up History (Because Cardboard Boxes Aren’t Display Cases)

A proud relic from 1900, the Old Museum of Ancient Corinth spent most of its golden years moonlighting as a warehouse. After newer, underwhelming storage facilities saved the day, officials decided that the old place deserved a little respect—and some real renovations. The approved plans hit all the classics:

Architectural, structural, and environmental studies for a complete overhaul

Focus on the original 1900 building, pivotal in housing artifacts from American excavation efforts

Conversion of the museum into a contemporary exhibition space spotlighting Roman theater frescoes

Restoration to preserve historical integrity while strengthening the structure

The building that will house the ODAP store. View towards the pedestrian street (Photo: Ministry of Culture ΥΠΠΟ)

Additionally, to ensure ADA compliance, the proposed revamp includes upgraded access for visitors with disabilities. Probably a good idea—nobody wants to limp through ancient history.

Demolition of an ugly modern addition hiding part of the museum’s façade

Retention of the museum’s shell with subtle exterior touches to keep its classic charisma

New climate, lighting, and security systems (the old ones probably hadn’t worked since disco was popular)

Two outdoor courtyards: one enlarged up north where a storage shed used to stand; both will get gentle plantings, recycled materials for benches, and wheelchair access

Cable, communications, and fire safety systems that don’t look like Thomas Edison invented them

3D rendering of the building that will house the ODAP store. Interior view (Photo: Ministry of Culture ΥΠΠΟ)

Out With Old Storage, In With Shiny Walls

The museum’s storied past is, well, mostly about storage. Built at the dawn of the 20th century to conceal finds from the American School of Classical Studies, it expanded in 1907 when even more treasures began to accumulate. By 1932, a new and slightly less charming museum was built, and the old one was relegated to backup status. Decades passed, crates gathered dust, archaeologists foraged and frowned, and finally, enough material moved to make space for something new.

Now, the plan is to turn two of the former sidekick buildings into a tourist shop and a café. Because what’s the point of ancient ruins if you can’t enjoy a coffee and buy a plastic helmet on your way out?

Culture Minister Lina Mendoni dropped a quote for the occasion (of course): “The protection and full promotion of Ancient Corinth, by connecting its monuments with the city today, is a key goal of the Ministry of Culture. Restoring and upgrading the Old Museum fits into this plan. After years of serving as a storage room, the building can finally be restored and put to new use as a museum. With these changes and better access, we’re aiming to make Ancient Corinth more attractive, boost visitor experience, and connect the archeological site with the local economy and community.”

The museum’s new layout is designed with genuine consideration for its history and the scientific value of the displays. The hope is that the makeover will not only enhance the local culture but also attract more people (and potentially their spending money) to Ancient Corinth. Residents, dust off those welcome mats—your museum is back.