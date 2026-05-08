9th Classics on the Storm Hits the Roads of Apokoronas

The Chania Classic Motorcycle Club presents the 9th edition of its signature touring event.

Participants will navigate the lush landscapes and cultural landmarks of the Apokoronas region.

The event showcases the history and aesthetics of vintage bikes, alongside a guest appearance by historic cars.

Beyond the mechanics, the gathering focuses on the “parea”—the camaraderie of the road.

The Chania Classic Motorcycle Club has announced the return of “Classic on the Storm,” an event that has evolved from a local gathering into a cornerstone of the island’s motor culture. Now in its ninth year, the event is less about speed and more about the preservation of mechanical art in motion.

This year’s route takes riders through the Apokoronas region, an area defined by its verdant valleys and traditional stone villages. It is a deliberate choice; these old machines—many of them survivors of a different era—are best experienced on winding roads that demand a slower, more intentional pace. The journey is designed to weave through spots of immense natural beauty and historical significance, offering an authentic touring experience that feels like a step back in time.

While the focus remains firmly on two wheels, the 9th Classics on the Storm has expanded its reach. This year, a curated selection of historic cars will join the convoy, adding another layer of nostalgia to the procession. The event serves as a living museum, highlighting the enduring design and “soul” of vehicles that were built to last, far removed from the disposable tech of the modern age.

At its core, the event is a celebration of the motorcycling community. It brings together collectors and enthusiasts to share technical secrets and road stories, reinforcing the bonds of a unique subculture. For the residents of Chania and Apokoronas, the sight of these meticulously maintained machines is a reminder of the craftsmanship and history that continue to roll through the streets of Crete.