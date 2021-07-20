Mykonos COVID Curfew In Force After Unhinged Partying [Video]

Pin 0 Shares

In news from the island of Mykonos, Greek authorities have clamped down on activity there adding a curfew and other restrictions. The new uptick brings to the forefront the discrepancy between what officials say the situation with tourism and vaccinations is, and what is really going in Mykonos and other destinations where COVID is concerned.

A sudden rise in COVID-19 infections in the last few days has authorities worried since multiple chain infections and clusters are being reported. As of Saturday (July 17), the following measures go into effect:

Circulation is banned from 01:00 at night to 06:00 in the morning, excepting work and serious health reasons.

As of 18:00 on Saturday, music is banned entirely.

The restrictions are in place until 06:00 on Monday, when the data will be reevaluated.

In addition, on Mykonos, and throughout Greece, there is a ban on any activities requiring payment or any kind of exchange in private, non-professional spaces and involving over 20 people. Stiff fines for infractions will range from 50,000 to 200,000 euros for the person providing the private space. While we have no reports as yet, it seems obvious that private parties and widespread rulebreaking by revelers on the famous part island are to blame for the rash of new cases.

Mykonos has become the first location in Greece to have a curfew reimposed due to a spike in coronavirus cases. Authorities said Saturday that one in 10 individuals tested on the island in recent days tested positive. 10 percent of the people being tested registering positive, on an island that was supposed to be fully vaccinated over a month ago, begs the obvious question of “How?” Perhaps the Instagram public shares above and below give us clues as to the rule-bending and Mykonos COVID uptick.

Police say the social distancing measures on the island have mostly been ignored recently. The result is that the single hotel assigned to people quarantining has overflowed. Visitors who have tested positive have been camping on beaches. The news flies in the face of official announcements that new COVID cases brought into the country are minimized by preventative measures.

Back in May, Kathimerini reported that vaccine appointments in Mykonos and other islands covered in the government’s Blue Freedom prioritization plan were 100 percent. GTP carried the announcement from Greece’s health minister that Rhodes, Santorini, Mykonos, Paros, Zakynthos, Corfu, and most other outlying islands would be fully vaccinated by June.

According to this report at Greek Reporter, the Greek islands with rapidly increasing coronavirus rates are Paros, Santorini, Ios, and Santorini; on Crete, in Rethymno and Heraklion, more local lockdowns may be imposed.

What an embarrassment. What a shame.

Image credits: The featured image is a capture from a Roamaroo video from 2019. The Instagram shares were made public by electronic Ministry and Mykonos Club Week in the last few days. The latter has just announced on the website ceasing operations due to COVID.