Greece Officials Calm Mykonos COVID Fears – Mull Rebooting Party Time

According to Greece’s Tourism Minister Harry Theoharis, tourist arrivals in the month of June 2021 were up 40-50 percent compared to July of 2020 when tourism opened after the first pandemic lockdown.

The minister also told SKAI news that the countries with the most tourist arrivals in Greece are (in total) Germany, France, and Poland, with the latter tourists marking record visits for a second consecutive year.

Theoharis also commented on new restrictions imposed on the island of Mykonos until July 26 saying that the rate of cancellations in Mykonos bookings stands at a low 1.00 pct. He said that reactions against restrictions came from nightclubs, as the most affected by the music and movement ban after 1:00 am. The Points Guy website begs to differ:

“Having the general reputation to be the high-end ‘party island’ of Greece, this move seems rather unusual. For those looking to party and socialize during the hot summer days and mild evenings, Mykonos is now a considerably less interesting destination.”

The top Greek tourism official made no mention of the cause of as many as one in ten revelers tested for COVID-19 at some nightclubs testing positive for the virus. Police and other officials on Mykonos had said distancing rules and other measures were a shambles in some places on the island. The TikTok share below from June gives clues as to why cases might have spread on the island.

Mykonos and other islands were prioritized for COVID vaccinations earlier this year in an effort to open up the most popular Greek destinations to tourists.

News today from Kathimerini reports the Greek Health Ministry’s committee of experts on the pandemic meeting on Thursday is expected to approve the lifting of the restrictions imposed on the popular Aegean island of Mykonos next Monday, as planned.