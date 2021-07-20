Greece Records 1,834 New Covid-19 Infections Over Last 24 Hours

Pin 0 Shares

Greek officials reported 1,834 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours. According to the report by the National Public Health Organization (EODY), 14 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY).

There were also 8 fatalities recorded, which brings the total of pandemic victims to 12,858. Of these, 95.1 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

Here in Heraklion, there were a total of 104 new cases, which is 34,04 cases per 1,000 people. So far, about 43% of Greece’s population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Overall, the numbers are trending downward again compared to previous reports.