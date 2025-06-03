€60 Million Investment Approved for Multi-site Tourist Complex in Preveza

Preveza plans a €60 million public investment in a multi-site tourist complex.

Development Minister Takis Theodorikakos: “The Municipality of Preveza can grow with well-planned moves like this one.”

Aims to capitalize on Preveza’s untapped cultural and natural assets.

The Interministerial Committee for Strategic Investments met Monday just long enough to greenlight a bit of spending: a €60 million gamble by the Municipality of Preveza for a multi-site tourist complex at “Poros – Diavati”. Preveza, best known for its beaches and, perhaps, not being as famous as Santorini or Mykonos, has decided it’s tired of playing second fiddle. With over 200 hectares to play with, local officials have cooked up a plan for hotels, villas, bungalows, and, naturally, a wellness center for those seeking enlightenment—or at least a decent back rub.

“The Municipality of Preveza can grow with well-planned moves like this one,” said Mayor Nikos Georgakos, possibly while glancing at the nearest undeveloped plot. It’s a bold claim for a region with 117 hotels and 6,541 beds, according to the Hellenic Chamber of Hotels, but why let reality spoil a big announcement?

Not willing to let anyone else mess up the details, Enterprise Greece now handles the project’s prep and eventual tender. The stated goal? Attract a private investor via an international contest. Yes, they want someone’s big fat checkbook.

What’s Coming to Preveza?

Plans for the Multi-site Tourist Complex include:

The main hotel building with 91 rooms (220 beds);

12 luxury private villas with pools (84 beds);

Glamping setups and bungalows (30 + 15 units totaling 120 beds);

Wellness and thalassotherapy center;

Conference facilities;

Beachfront restaurants;

Shops selling local delicacies;

Infrastructure and support spaces, because all this takes plumbing and parking.

The total built space clocks in at 20,410 square meters for the main buildings, plus an additional 5,000 square meters downstairs in utility and parking areas. The construction factor is dialed down to 0.1, half the area limit. In plain English: someone finally listened to the neighbors who hated giant hotel blocks.

Who’s In the Room—and Why Does It Matter?

This blowout project received the committee rubber stamp in June 2025 with a roster of familiar faces: Deputy PM Kostis Hatzidakis, Minister Takis Theodorikakos, alternate Minister Nikos Papathanasis, Environment czar Stavros Papastavrou, Culture Minister Lina Mendoni, undersecretary Thanos Petralias, and the Enterprise Greece CEO, Marinos Giannopoulos. It’s the kind of crowd only attracted by piles of cash or free canapés.

Back in December 2021, Mayor Georgakos signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Giannis Smyrlis of Enterprise Greece to add this project to the strategic investments list and remove it from the bureaucratic backlog. “Preveza can and should grow,” said Georgakos, already dreaming of ribbon cuttings.

This isn’t just about a shiny new hotel. The project aims to update Preveza’s hospitality scene, attract investment, and ultimately utilise the city’s archaeological and environmental riches. Or at least put more towels on more deck chairs. The region has seen a steady uptick in visitors, but someone in city hall decided ‘steady’ is too dull.

Still, the headlines promise a five-star future. If everything goes to plan, Preveza’s big bet might pay off—and if not, there’s always next year’s committee meeting.