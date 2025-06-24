Treasures from the Roman Period Unearthed at Ancient Lyktos (Photos)

As the five-year archaeological program at Ancient Lyktos draws to a close, the archaeological site stands transformed by an array of extraordinary discoveries. The findings paint a portrait of a city that thrived under Roman rule, witnessed remarkable rebuilding, and emerged as a hub of commerce and culture. The modern Municipality of Minoa Pediada, with Mayor Vasilis Kegkeroglou at its helm, continues to support the preservation and exploration of this heritage. With a solid crew of deputy mayors and council members, local authorities pledge ongoing assistance for the research and presentation of this remarkable site.

Recent tours led by Professor Angelos Chaniotis have unveiled layers of history, shedding light on important artefacts and delivering in-depth information about Lyktos’ Imperial period. In his words, “We will be allies in helping the local community become even more familiar with what this ancient history reveals to us, as an inseparable piece of our identity.”

Uncovering the Layers: Findings and Their Meanings

This season’s excavations focused on public structures from the second century AD. Earthquakes destroyed many buildings, yet they were rebuilt and used for centuries, demonstrating the community’s resilience and persistence. A highlight is the bouleuterion (Ancient Greek: βουλευτήριον, bouleutērion), a majestic assembly hall finished and dedicated to Emperor Hadrian in 118 AD. Serving both as a meeting place and a site for imperial worship, the bouleuterion stands as a witness to Lyktos’ civic and political life.

Other discoveries include small statuary fragments, possibly linked to famous art from the period, and a remarkable number of architectural elements that once adorned grand interiors. In recent days alone, over half a ton of colored marble has been found, sourced from distant corners of the Roman Empire. These colorful stones reflect both the city’s wealth and its role in trade, particularly in the production and export of wine and olive oil.

Surprises emerged as research on a building once thought to be private revealed a much larger and more complex structure that had developed over the centuries, from the Hellenistic through the late Roman period. Archaeologists found four reused stone seats from the city’s renowned theater, confirming the theater’s location east of the acropolis and close to public buildings. This identification marks a central spotlight for future studies, as historical plans by Onorio Belli (1586) described Lyktos’ theater as the largest in Crete.

Key Highlights of the Ancient Lyktos Excavation

Completion of a five-year archaeological program rich in Roman-period finds

Constant municipal support for ongoing excavation and conservation

Evidence of key municipal buildings reconstructed and reused up to 800 years

Bouleuterion completed in 118 AD, dedicated to Emperor Hadrian

Luxurious colored marble imported from across the Roman Empire

Discovery of complex residential structures with multiple construction phases

Reused theater seats identify the location of Crete’s largest ancient theater

Clues about the commercial strength of Lyktos, especially wine and olive oil trade

Plans for continued research expanding focus from public spaces to daily life

Collaboration with international universities and students

Remarkable Finds and Their Significance

Bouleuterion (assembly building): Cast a fresh glow on the city’s legislative and religious practices.

Colored marble fragments indicate both broad trade connections and economic prosperity.

Small statue fragment: Potential replica of the renowned Pothos statue, hinting at cultural tastes.

Theater seats: Confirmed site of the largest ancient theater on Crete.

Inscriptions and funeral monuments: Offer personal glimpses into every social layer, from honored citizens to slaves.

Projecting Forward: Research and Preservation

With the excavation phase closing, the attention now turns to in-depth analysis of artifacts. Two archaeologists, supported by new funding, will remain on site for a year to study the vast collection of finds. The aim is to continue mapping out not only the monumental architecture but also aspects of daily life in Ancient Lyktos. Special attention will go to residential quarters and ordinary lives often hidden behind public grandeur. The site’s high number of inscriptions, second only to Gortyn, ensures a deep, multi-faceted understanding of the city’s past.

The excavation has flourished under the careful leadership and cooperation of institutions across America and Europe. Twenty specialists and a commited group of local and international students have brought their expertise to every layer of the site. In the words of Mayor Kegkeroglou, “The archaeological spade must not stop, and the Municipality will do everything possible to support the archaeologists’ work.”

Ancient Lyktos stands today not only as a monument to Crete’s past but as a living invitation for visitors and scholars to explore the luxurious, complex, and profoundly human legacy etched in its stones.