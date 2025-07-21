Cruise Tax Begins Now at All Greek Ports

Greece has unwrapped a shiny new way to greet cruise ship passengers: a cruise tax that hits everyone who touches Greek soil, no matter their age or how many souvenirs they buy. The country starts collecting this fee today. The rates are as reliable as a Greek ferry schedule. They depend on the season and the port, with Mykonos and Santorini grabbing the top spot for most expensive.

Travelers will notice the impact straight away, especially if they planned to stroll the overpriced alleys of the island hotspots. Anyone who imagines a budget-friendly Greek getaway might want to take another look at their wallet. The cruise tax isn’t picky about who pays, either. Babies, grandmas, and that guy with six GoPros all get to chip in, regardless of whether the port is just a pit stop or the start of the holiday.

How Much Should Passengers Budget?

Peak season (June 1 to September 30) : Mykonos & Santorini: 20 euros per passenger All other ports: 5 euros per passenger

: Shoulder seasons (April 1 to May 31 and October 1 to October 31) : Mykonos & Santorini: 12 euros each Other ports: 3 euros

: Low season (November 1 to March 31) : Mykonos & Santorini: 4 euros Elsewhere: 1 euro

:

These rates are VAT-free, in case anyone was hoping for some dazzling Greek math magic.

Don’t Expect a Free Ride (Unless You’re Sick)

The cruise tax is unavoidable for nearly all, but there are two lucky exceptions. Passengers who leave the ship for urgent medical reasons get a free pass, as do cruise ship crew members who hop off for a break in port. Everyone else? Get ready to cough up.

Who Pays and How Does the Money Move?

Cruise companies, local agents, and Greek management firms are all liable to pay up. If they get lazy, their legal reps are expected to step in. The money gets handed over in quarterly drops, with everything tallied to the last calendar day of the following month. For example, anyone setting foot ashore between January and March triggers payments due by the end of April. April to June? That’s squared up by the end of July. Repeat every three months until the world runs out of tourists or cruise ships.

To sum it up, the cruise tax is here to stay and has a special place in the Greek welcome wagon right next to sunburn and overpriced drinks. The odds of it making a dent in overtourism? Slim. The odds of travelers grumbling about paying to get off a boat? About the same as finding a gyros in Athens. Get ready to wave your euros goodbye as you step into the Greek adventure of 2025.