Lufthansa Partners with South Korea’s National Railway Operator KORAIL

Lufthansa Group has launched a partnership with KORAIL through AccessRail – the first time outside of Europe that the airline has teamed up with a leading rail provider to offer an intermodal transport solution. This collaboration allows Lufthansa passengers to use KORAIL’s extensive national rail network in South Korea.

The concept of intermodality, which combines different transportation options to provide customers with greater freedom and flexibility when booking travel, has been successfully implemented by the Lufthansa Group in various European destinations.

Now, for the first time in the Asia Pacific region, Lufthansa Group has joined forces with KORAIL, South Korea’s primary train operator, to offer air-to-rail options for travel within South Korea, giving its customers more choice and flexibility.

KORAIL KTX-Sancheon Class 110000 (Image Minseong Kim)

This partnership brings several benefits for Lufthansa passengers:

Travel seamlessly to and from Seoul-Incheon International Airport (ICN) to eight KTX destinations across the country, including Busan, Dongdaegu, Gwangju, Ulsan, Pohang, Yeosu, Mokpo, and Jinju, all on a single ticket.

Provides passengers with a convenient one-stop solution for their travel needs.

Travelers can book rail-to-air tickets directly through the Lufthansa website or via preferred travel agents, fully integrating these offerings into the Global Distribution System (GDS).

Roy Lease, Vice President and Head of Partnership Management at Lufthansa Group, explains the significance of this intermodal expansion:

Extending our intermodal offers to regions outside the Lufthansa Group hubs is part of our multimodal strategy. By offering connecting services with the Korean Railway company KORAIL, we are happy to integrate 8 Korean cities into the Lufthansa Group network.

This partnership represents Lufthansa Group’s first venture into intermodal collaborations within the Asia Pacific region, providing passengers with increased flexibility and a wider range of choices when traveling from South Korea to Europe and other destinations.